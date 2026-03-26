Sungrow's SHT Hybrid Inverter Wins World's First VDE-AR-N 4105:2026 Certification

HEFEI, China, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow announced that its SHT series residential hybrid inverter has been awarded the VDE-AR-N 4105:2026 certification by TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first product to meet Germany's latest low-voltage grid connection standard.

Sungrow’s SHT Hybrid Inverter Receives First VDE-AR-N 4105 2026 Certification

The updated VDE-AR-N 4105:2026 standard, issued by the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (VDE), took effect officially on March 1, 2026. Within less than three weeks of its implementation, Sungrow successfully completed all required tests and obtained certification, demonstrating its strong technical readiness and execution capabilities.

As a key requirement for grid connection in Germany, the VDE-AR-N 4105 is recognized for its stringent technical criteria and its significant influence on the European residential energy market. Compared to the previous version, the updated standard extends its applicable power range and introduces more stringent technical requirements, particularly for inverter operation under increasingly complex grid conditions.

During the certification process, TÜV Rheinland conducted comprehensive testing on the SHT series inverter. The product successfully met all requirements in key areas, including:

P AV , E monitoring (feed-in limitation)

, monitoring (feed-in limitation) Reactive power supply

Network and system protection

According to Sungrow's technical team, the SHT series had already incorporated most of the new standard's requirements before its official release, with only minor adjustments needed for specific parameters. As a result, the certification process primarily validated existing capabilities rather than requiring substantial redesign, highlighting the company's forward-looking R&D approach.

With the rapid growth of distributed energy resources across Europe and globally, grid systems are facing increasing pressure and operational complexity. The evolution places higher demands on inverters in terms of power regulation, dynamic response, and grid support. Drawing on foresight into these trends, Sungrow set elevated performance targets during the SHT series design phase, enabling swift certification under the new standard and achieving a first-mover advantage.

From an industry perspective, achieving certification at an early stage not only confirms the product's readiness for the updated requirements but also provides a practical reference for the implementation of the new standard.

Dr. Philip Yu, Principal Engineer of Sungrow Residential BU, stated: "To date, our SHT hybrid inverter series has achieved over 1 GW of cumulative global shipments, serving nearly 80,000 households and businesses across Europe, Asia, and other markets worldwide. Sungrow will continue to advance technological innovation in grid integration and elevate product capabilities with higher standards, to meet increasingly stringent grid requirements, enabling more reliable and resilient energy systems."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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