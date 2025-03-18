Sunhome Launches in Romania, Empowering Residential Energy Transformation

Romania's residential photovoltaic (PV) sector is set for substantial growth, driven by supportive national strategies. The residential and small commercial sectors have a combined annual installation potential of about 790 MW.

In response to the growing market demand, Sunhome introduces integrated smart residential energy systems to Romania, featuring the Oasis Home for villas, Woods Home for townhouses, and Moss Home for condominiums. These systems integrate photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, EV charging, and intelligent energy management, enabling up to 100% self-consumption of renewable energy. At their core is Sunhome's proprietary 'Power-Magic Cube' power plant technology platform, which optimizes energy generation, storage, and utilization, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability.

Comprehensive Support Ecosystem

Sunhome's expansion strategy emphasizes collaboration with local partners, supported by advanced digital platforms. The Sunhome Partner platform streamlines sales, marketing, order processing, service coordination, and asset management, enhancing partner visibility and operational efficiency. Additionally, the iSolarRoof platform ensures precise assessments and professional installation designs, maintaining Sunhome's high standards across diverse housing environments.

Sunhome is committed to providing end-to-end support, encompassing design, financing, installation, maintenance, and upgrades. This holistic approach ensures a seamless experience for both partners and customers, adapting to various housing types and regional energy demands.

Ted Liu, General Manager of Sunhome Eurasia, remarked, "Our entry into the Romanian market represents a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. We are dedicated to empowering Romanian households with sustainable energy systems and supporting our partners with the tools and resources necessary for success."

About Sunhome

Founded in 2013, Sunhome stands as a leading technology brand in the global residential energy sector. We deliver cutting-edge smart residential energy system that seamlessly integrate photovoltaic power, energy storage, EV charger, and energy management.

With over a decade of expertise, Sunhome drives innovation through our proprietary full-stack power plant technology. This empowers us to offer a comprehensive solution—spanning solar generation, intelligent storage, efficient charging, and energy management—enabling families worldwide to embrace a sustainable, smart energy future with ease.

For more information, visit www.sunhomeplant.com or contact: [email protected]

