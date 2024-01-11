Sunhub to Exhibit at Intersolar NA to Demonstrate How Buyers can Negotiate Prices, Terms and Logistics on the Industry's Most Extensive Solar Inventory

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunhub, the industry's first solar trading platform, is excited to showcase its online solar equipment procurement marketplace at Intersolar NA in San Diego, California this January 17-19, in booth #122. Sunhub makes it faster and easier for residential, commercial and utility solar installers, EPCs and other buyers to negotiate better pricing on solar panels, inverters and batteries.

Traditional solar procurement has been ridden with challenges. Sellers and buyers use different language, such as selling in solar panel quantity when contractors want to buy in Watts. Additionally, solar buyers often struggle to obtain quotes and other manufacturer information, find inventory, and arrange logistics and warehousing for their projects.

"We founded Sunhub in response to a critical solar market need," said Kadeer Beg, Partner and COO of Sunhub. "You can think of us as the eBay of solar, facilitating safe, efficient buying and selling of a wide selection of available inventory from major suppliers at competitive prices."

How Sunhub's Solar Trader Platform Works
Sunhub facilitates better priced, efficient transactions between solar installers, EPCs, distributors, manufacturers and the DIY community. Sunhub's team of procurement experts moderate anonymous price and term negotiations between verified buyers and sellers in a convenient chat-based interface. Sunhub captures their final agreement by auto-generating a legally binding contract.

Buyer Benefits
Buyers enjoy faster procurement and better pricing on solar modules through:

  • Easy quoting, bidding and buying all in one platform
  • Manufacturer and distributor-direct negotiations
  • Available inventory of new and used products with real-time pricing
  • Shopping and purchasing by the Watt with optional partial ordering
  • Advanced project planning with forthcoming inventory information

Sunhub can also help buyers find sellers and fill in gaps with logistics and warehousing services.

"With the most listings of competitively priced solar equipment, flexible terms and efficient transactions, Sunhub gives solar customers access to the components they need when they need them," Beg said. "Having products on time and within budget is essential for keeping up with increasing demand for solar projects, enabling solar business growth and advancing renewable energy."

About Sunhub
Sunhub is a renewable energy solutions provider, connecting installers, project developers, EPCs, and utilities with manufacturers and distributors offering the highest quality solar equipment. Our goal is to facilitate the acquisition of top-tier solar products, making the process direct and efficient for every sector of the solar industry. For more information, visit www.sunhub.com.

