Suning International Launches Brand Event to Share Authentic Italian Designs and Promote a Premium Lifestyle

Suning International has brought original Italian design brands to the exhibition, which is located in the commercial area of Bellagio Shanghai and will run until the end of December 2019. They include vine brands Sassicaia, Le Difese, Ceretto, Biondi Santi and G.D Vajra; furniture brands Savio Firmino, Rugiano and Sicis; home fragrance brand Locherber; tableware brand Bugatti; creative bottle brand 24 bottles and coffee maker brand Bialetti. The decision to create an authentic view of the world by sharing the Italian spirit and premium lifestyle follows a theme of 'Global Community of Curators' last year.

The exhibition has been jointly organized by Suning International and Italy luxury furniture APAC partnership MAGNIFICAT. It has already attracted high-profile Italian guests, including Michele Cecchi, Italy's Consul General in Shanghai; Roberto Pagani, Science and Technology Counselor of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the General Consulate of Shanghai; and Tremiterra Massimiliano, Manager of the Italian Trade Commission Shanghai Office.

Mr. Steven Zhang, the President of Suning International, says: "Overseas products are becoming more popular in China's market, especially high-end furniture and household items. Italy has a remarkable craft in this field. To bring exquisite Italian products to China is also an important step for Suning's strategy of internationalization. We hope to deliver an authentic lifestyle experience for consumers and help them to discover the world with different views of beauty and design."

Consistent with this plan of introducing Italian designs and brands to China, Suning International has signed a cooperation agreement with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to fully take advantage of omni-channel and multiple industrial layouts to enrich product categories, attract global premium brands and expand international supply chains to discover new consumption trends and bring these concepts and experiences to Chinese consumers.

The exhibition also signals the beginning of a countdown to the launch of Suning International's high-end, smart retail business and a new high-end, smart store set to open in Shanghai in March 2020. The new store will become a gathering place for niche premium brands across design, fashion and technology, designed to continue empowering China's consumption upgrade and enhancing the quality of lifestyle.

Suning International also plans to provide interactive experiential consumption in the form of Suning high-end smart stores and Suning International divisions, fulfilling young consumers' pursuit for fashion and trends, and bringing premium quality items that will enhance happiness for a new generation of Chinese consumers.

About Suning Holdings Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised by multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

