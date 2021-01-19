Suning International Opens its Logistics Center in Hainan Free Trade Port, Another Step after it Partnered with Hainan Tourism Investment Development

NANJING, China, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning International, the international business arm of Suning Group, held the official opening ceremony for its new Hainan eCommerce Operations Center ("Operations Center") on January 13, a step further in its logistics layout in Hainan Free Trade Port.

Located at the Chengmai Jinma Modern Logistics Center, as a strategic project for the development of Suning Logistics, the Operations Center will serve as an integral component of Suning's logistics cloud platform, further improve the company's footprint in southern China, consolidate its large service platform, and accelerate Suning's development in a number of business areas including cross-border logistics, aviation logistics and express delivery.

Suning International's Hainan eCommerce Operations Center covers an overall area of 300 acres, with 118,000sqm of storage and office space. The facility was deemed one of the key logistics projects of Hainan Province in 2019 and was instrumental to the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port in 2020. Suning's Operations Center provides integrated warehousing and distribution services for merchants on its platform, as well as third-party logistics and transportation services. Recognizing that various companies have different logistics requirements, Suning will also offer B2B and B2C distribution models based on user needs and develop customized professional logistics companies based on common operation scenarios. With the new Operations Center, Suning International hopes to promote and incubate logistics teams and accelerate the growth of the local agricultural market, in order to improve delivery speed and efficiency within Hainan's logistics industry.

"We are honored to attend the opening ceremony of this crucial project for the Hainan Free Trade Port. Following the opening of Suning International's Hainan eCommerce Operations Center, the Chengmai County Party Committee and Chengmai County Government will actively work together with the Jinma Logistics Center Working Committee, Management Committee and Dafeng Town, in order to create a beneficial business service environment for logistics and operations," said Lu Sheng, a Standing Committee Member of the Chengmai County Party Committee.

"Hainan's express delivery business volume has quadrupled within the past five years and surpassed the 100 million mark in 2020. Hainan Provincial Postal Administration will continue to promote the development of express delivery into counties, as well as the development of express delivery factories, in line with the deployment requirements from the State Post Bureau," said Hua Xiong, deputy director of Hainan Provincial Postal Administration.

"Suning Group has long had a presence in Hainan. Since our official entry into the market in 2007, Suning has established more than 70 stores in all cities and counties across the island. Suning Logistics, one of the core industries established in 2014 under Suning Group, has developed a strategic layout with one base and three centers that services the whole of Hainan island. We have 100 conventional operating vehicles, a large-size operations capacity of up to 3,500 pieces and express parcel processing facilities - reaching a total capacity of 20,000 pieces," said Fan Huaiwei, General Manager of Hainan Suning.com.

The opening of Suning International's Hainan eCommerce Operations Center comes following the signing of a strategic partnership between Suning Group, Suning International and Hainan Tourism Investment Development on December 25, 2020 in Sanya, Hainan. The agreement will see all three parties closely focus on logistics, commercial real estate, tourism retail and other fields to carry out all-round and multi-level cooperation, to integrate various industrial chains, and support the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

About Suning Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2020, Suning Group ranked second in the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 665.259 billion (approximately US $97 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprising of multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for four successive years from 2017 to 2020.

SOURCE Suning Group