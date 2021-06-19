Suning opens another 247 retail cloud stores in the lower-tier markets during 618 shopping festival

NANJING, China, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese retailer Suning.com's Retail Cloud which targets lower-tier markets announced that, during the 618 shopping festival, it has opened another 247 stores in counties and towns across the country. Suning Retail Cloud has opened a total of 214 new stores in May and the total number of stores has exceeded 9,000.

The newly opened Retail Cloud Stores have already joined the 618 promotion, which is one of the biggest promotions year round. By providing a one-stop integrated shopping experience of home appliances and furniture and household goods, Suning retail cloud offer a new pattern of shopping In China's counties and lower-tier cities.

Throughout May, Suning Retail Cloud opened a total of 214 new stores. On May 18, Retail Cloud opened its 9,000th store in Chongqing.

Recently, Retail Cloud has made big breakthroughs in East China, South China, and Central China. In Jiangsu Province and Guangdong Province, Retail Cloud has exceeded 900 stores. On the road of steady development, Suning continues to make great strides in the county consumer market.

As an important business sector that aims to help micro and small business merchants thrive in lower-tier cities and county-level markets in China, Suning Retail Cloud was officially launched in July 2017. With the franchise model, Suning Retail Cloud leverages Suning.com's retail capabilities and deep industry know-how especially in logistics, warehouse, supply chain and technology innovations to franchisees and help micro and small merchants in county-level markets to easily start a business.

SOURCE Suning.com