Suning Sets New Singles' Day Record with Omni-Channel Orders Increasing by 76%

NANJING, China, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com ("the Company"), a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, published Single's Day shopping festival data with purchasing orders increasing by 76%, a new record. After the establishment of full-scenario retail layout, Suning aims to provide a better service and fast delivery for consumers through Singles' Day shopping festival.

Highlights of Suning.com's Single's Day Shopping Festival:

On Nov. 11 th , over 13,000 brick-and-mortar stores took part in the shopping festival, Suning Plaza and Suning.com Plaza had 10 million visits to stores.

, over brick-and-mortar stores took part in the shopping festival, and Suning.com Plaza had 10 million visits to stores. As a new member of the Suning family, 210 Carrefour China stores achieved revenue of RMB 3.12 billion , an increase of 43%, online orders surpassed 2.04 million.

achieved revenue of , 43%, online orders 2.04 million. Suning.com jointly partnered with Hunan TV to hold a national television gala, inviting many Chinese celebrities and achieving the first position of television audience rating nationwide.

celebrities and achieving the first position of television audience rating nationwide. During th e p romotion of Single's Day, Suning.com attracted more than 500 top global brands and 1 million new VIP customers.

romotion of Single's Day, Suning.com attracted more than 500 top global brands and 1 million new VIP customers. Home appliance s and 5G smartphone online orders increased by 79% and 459%.

and 5G smartphone online orders by 79% and 459%. Suning Finance also saw an outstanding growth with orders increas ing by 139% and installment transactions grew by 498%.

by 139% and installment transactions grew by 498%. Sales volume from Suning.com Retail Cloud Store, which is mainly focus on tier-4 to tier-6 cities in China , increased by 1032.9% compared to last year, demonstrating a strong growth in th e m arket.

The Chairman of Suning Holdings Group, Zhang Jindong said "it is a different Single's Day shopping festival for Suning. We are not only focusing on the price promotion, consumer experience has become more important. We have already witnessed the progress of the immersive shopping experience we brought to consumers. The Single's Day is just a beginning; we will keep continuing our best products and services to create a more consumer-friendly shopping environment."

The establishment of full-scenario retail will better serve new generations by providing premium quality products, amusement and convenient consumption. The integration of online and offline shopping experience will become the prospective trend to boost Suning's development.

About Suning Holdings Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised by multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

