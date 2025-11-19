SUNJOY Expands Global Footprint With UK Launch and Ambitious European Growth Strategy for 2026

A new era of design innovation and outdoor living excellence begins

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNJOY, the world's leading innovator in outdoor living solutions, today announced a major leap forward in its global expansion with the official launch of its dedicated UK website, sunjoyshop.co.uk, in September 2025. The expansion marks a strategic milestone as the company strengthens its presence across Europe and prepares for deeper market penetration in 2026.

The SUNJOY Kingston Gazebo brings comfort, style, and engineered durability together—turning everyday outdoor moments into beautiful sunset gatherings.

For more than 24 years, SUNJOY has earned the trust of over 10 million households worldwide, delivering premium outdoor structures known for craftsmanship, durability, and user-centered engineering. With a rapidly expanding e-commerce network covering the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe, SUNJOY is redefining what modern outdoor living can look like — combining localized service, faster fulfillment, and curated collections tailored to regional lifestyles.

Global Strategy Powered by Innovation: The Kingston Series

At the core of SUNJOY's international strategy is its flagship Kingston Gazebo Series, a pinnacle of engineering built for long-lasting performance and elevated outdoor comfort. Designed with real consumer feedback in mind, Kingston transforms everyday backyards into stunning, functional, all-season destinations.

Built for beauty, strength, and simplicity, Kingston features:

25% vent-to-roof ratio — larger than typical two-tier roofs for superior airflow and cooler comfort.

2 ft elevated vent height — enabling stronger vertical ventilation and fresher air circulation.

27° roof pitch — engineered for faster rain and snow runoff, enhancing year-round durability.

Streamlined modular system with 40% fewer screws — reducing installation time while delivering a cleaner, more refined finish.

Aluminum beams with 300% improved rust resistance — ensuring long-lasting strength through all weather conditions.

These innovations reinforce SUNJOY's commitment to solving real outdoor living challenges — from heat management and weather resilience to effortless installation and long-term maintenance savings.

A Human-Centered Approach to Outdoor Living

"Our UK launch is more than expanding to a new market — it's a milestone in building SUNJOY into a truly global lifestyle brand," said Linda, CEO of SUNJOY. "We design for real families, real homes, and real moments. Understanding how people live outdoors guides every engineering decision we make. Quality begins with people — then innovation follows."

Design Legacy, Future Vision

From its beginnings as a small workshop to becoming a global authority in outdoor living, SUNJOY has consistently elevated the standard for backyard architecture. Its product portfolio spans hardtop gazebos, louvered pergolas, fire pits, carports, outdoor structures, and patio furniture — all crafted with precision and engineered to last for years.

As SUNJOY accelerates toward deeper European expansion in 2026, the company continues to invest in innovative materials, modular construction systems, sustainable craftsmanship, and user-friendly assembly. The mission remains clear: make high-quality outdoor living accessible, enjoyable, and long lasting for families worldwide.

About SUNJOY

Founded in 2001, SUNJOY is a global pioneer in outdoor living, providing gazebos, pergolas, carports, fire pits, and premium outdoor furniture designed to elevate everyday outdoor spaces. With operations across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe — and more than 10 million gazebos sold worldwide — SUNJOY remains dedicated to innovation, design excellence, and customer-centered craftsmanship.

For more information, visit:

www.sunjoyshop.com | www.sunjoyshop.ca | www.sunjoyshop.co.uk | www.sunjoyonline.eu

SOURCE SUNJOY