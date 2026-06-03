Sunkist Growers Unveils New Sunkist.com Experience, Introducing "Welcome to the Co-Op"

The new experience invites consumers to connect more directly with the growers, the fruit they grow, and the everyday moments that define Sunkist—bringing the cooperative story to life through immersive content, visual storytelling, and a more dynamic, user-friendly design. Through grower spotlights, recipes, seasonal inspiration, and lifestyle-driven content, the platform brings the people and groves behind Sunkist® citrus to life in new ways for today's digital audience. The platform also supports customer engagement by helping drive citrus discovery, usage inspiration, and year-round category relevance.

Reflecting the brand's "Good Fruit. Good People." ethos, the platform highlights the people, purpose, and products behind Sunkist citrus while reinforcing its role in daily life.

"The new Sunkist.com experience is designed to do more than tell our story—it's meant to inspire citrus usage and strengthen how consumers connect with the Sunkist brand throughout the shopper journey," said Cassie Howard, Sr. Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers. "By pairing seasonal inspiration, educational content, grower storytelling, and engaging digital experiences, we're creating new opportunities to connect consumers with citrus while supporting year-round customer engagement."

As the nation's longest-standing citrus cooperative, Sunkist continues to evolve how it connects its 1,000+ growers with consumers to meet changing market demands. Developed in partnership with MJR Creative Group, the refreshed platform blends that heritage with a modern, digital-first approach—positioning Sunkist.com as a year-round destination for citrus discovery, education, and inspiration.

The refreshed website also introduces Segments, a dedicated content destination on Sunkist.com featuring grower stories, wellness content, recipes, and lifestyle inspiration. Updated regularly with new articles and resources, Segments creates new opportunities for consumers to engage with the Sunkist brand throughout the year.

In addition to editorial content, the enhanced site offers practical tools and resources designed to help consumers incorporate citrus into everyday routines. The refreshed site also introduces a more modern, mobile-friendly design, incorporating video, photography, and interactive content to create a more engaging and intuitive user experience.

The platform supports Sunkist's full citrus portfolio, with content designed to highlight in-season varieties year-round. Consumers can explore currently available offerings, including Navel oranges, lemons, California mandarins, California Star Ruby grapefruit, organic citrus, and specialty favorites such as Cara Cara and Blood oranges.

By aligning digital storytelling with seasonal programs, the new Sunkist.com experience helps engage consumers, inspire citrus usage, and reinforce seasonal relevance throughout the year.

For more than 130 years, Sunkist has been part of everyday moments for families across the country, and the new platform reflects that legacy—connecting citrus to occasions ranging from breakfast and snacking to cooking and gathering.

For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, owned and operated

by more than 1,000 family farmers in California and Arizona.

For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

SUNKIST IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF SUNKIST GROWERS, LLC. ©2026. PRODUCE OF U.S.A. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

SOURCE Sunkist Growers, Inc.