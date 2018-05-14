Sunlands to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 21, 2018

BEIJING, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 21, 2018, before U.S. market hours.
Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on May 21, 2018, following the quarterly results announcement.
The dial-in details for the live conference call are:
Participant dial in (US toll free): +1-888-346-8982
Participant international dial in: +1-412-902-4272
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9657
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203
Hong Kong-Local Toll: +852-301-84992
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sunlands Online Education Group Call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.
A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/
A replay of the conference call will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference call until May 28, 2018.
US Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International Toll: +1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10120453
End Date: May 28, 2018
About Sunlands
Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company") is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education in terms of gross billings in 2017, according to iResearch. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Yingying Liu
IR Director
Tel: +86 182 5691 2232
Email: ir@sunlands.com
For media enquiries, please contact:
Brunswick Group
Ziya Yang
Tel: +86 10 5960 8600
Email: Sunlands@brunswickgroup.com
