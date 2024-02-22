Sunless, Inc. to Celebrate Second Annual National Spray Tanning Day on Thurs., March 21, 2024

Nationally recognized day highlights a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking, radiant glow for all skin tones.

MACEDONIA, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless, Inc., the leading premium manufacturer and marketer of spray-tanning equipment, solutions, and self-tan skin-care products, announced today that the second annual National Spray Tanning Day will be held Thurs., March 21, 2024, and will be nationally recognized each year on the third Thursday of March.

March 21, 2024 is the second-annual National Spray Tanning Day. Part of Sunless, Inc.'s responsibility to consumers is to elevate the conversation surrounding safe, sunless tanning and celebrate inclusivity.

Spray tanning is a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking glow for all skin tones. The average spray tan, whether in an automated spray system or by a professional spray-tan artist, takes about five minutes and is customizable based on consumers' preferences.

Not only does a spray tan provide a sun-kissed look in just minutes, but it also provides a major confidence boost, firms and hydrates the skin, and helps to maintain a year-round tan.

"On National Spray Tanning Day, and every day for that matter, everyone can spray tan and show off their inner glow," said Randy Zeno, CEO at Sunless, Inc. "An important part of our responsibility to consumers is to elevate the conversation surrounding safe, sunless tanning and celebrate inclusivity. And that's exactly why we celebrate this special day annually."

Spray tanning and other sunless tanning options are excellent alternatives to direct exposure to the sun.

Spray tanning involves the spray/mist application of sunless-tanning solution to the skin. When applied, dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the active ingredient in spray-tanning solution, reacts with the proteins in the skin's superficial layer to form a golden-brown color. The skin begins to darken two to four hours after application and reaches peak color within 24 hours. The color will fade through natural exfoliation, like a tan from the sun.

Any Way You Choose to Spray

Thanks to Sunless, Inc., there are multiple ways for consumers to spray tan.

1. Through an automated spray-tan system, of which Sunless, Inc. has two to choose from:

VersaSpa PRO® Spray System: Combines advanced skincare science and tanning technology, and feels like a light rain on the body. VersaSpa spray-tanning solutions are created with marine algae to firm, detoxify, and hydrate the skin.

Mystic Tan® Unity® Spray System: The most customizable spray-tanning experience, with shade, fragrance, and bronzer options to suit every skin tone and type. With two easy stances and a light mist application, a Mystic Tan is perfect for everybody.

2. Through a professional handheld spray by a spray-tanning artist:

Norvell® products: The preferred, trusted line of professional solutions, equipment, and self-tanning products for more than 40 years. Thousands of spray-tanning artists have been trained by Norvell University and Norvell is continuing its heritage of innovation with new, refreshed packaging and products in 2024.

Sunless, Inc. is inviting everyone to enhance their natural glow by experiencing a fresh spray tan at a local Sunless, Inc. brand partner location. To find a partner location near you, visit spraytanningday.com . The company encourages fans to engage with the social media promotions planned and to also share their glow using #NationalSprayTanningDay and #GetYourGlowOn.

Nearly 70 million people were exposed to spray tanning messaging during last year's first-annual National Spray Tanning Day thanks, in part, to extensive media coverage and the involvement of notable influencers, like Chrishell Stause from the Netflix show Selling Sunset. More than 1,000 salons in 44 states and three countries participated in last year's celebration.

About Sunless, Inc.

Sunless, Inc. is a leader in spray tanning and the power behind the best-known brands — Mystic Tan, Norvell, and VersaSpa — representing more than 18 million spray tans per year, delivered by more than 7,000 salons and professionals worldwide. A holding of Castle Harlan and Branford Castle, Sunless, Inc. is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio. For more information, images, or quotes from Sunless, Inc., contact Jim Cyphert, APR at 330-501-9886.

