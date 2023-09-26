Sunlife Resorts' guest-tech adoption strategy, using Hudini created app, delivers exceptional results

News provided by

Hudini

26 Sep, 2023, 15:04 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlife Resorts has successfully deployed a guest-facing mobile app at three of its luxury resorts in Mauritius. Within just six months, the custom app was downloaded by 65% of its guests staying on the property!

As Sunlife Resorts reopened post-pandemic, it deployed an app to offer contactless services. After the initial hotel app was downloaded by only 15% of guests, Sunlife Resorts partnered with Hudini to create a more comprehensive and intuitive platform.

Hudini developed YourSunlifeApp - an end-to-end mobile platform that connects every touchpoint of the guest journey. Using the app, guests can book rooms, check-in online, use their phones as digital room keys, and access dine-in, entertainment and housekeeping facilities. It also enables restaurant, golf course and spa reservations through the 24x7 chatbot.

Sunlife Resorts ensured that guests were aware of the app's benefits. Booking confirmation emails, blogs and newsletters carried links to the app. Guest service agents, as well as a specially designated staff member, showcased the app and encouraged downloads, while in-room TVs and leaflets provided further details.

"Sunlife Resorts' commitment ensured that guests saw the app's potential, while the integrated functionalities helped the technology live up to its promise and add value to the guest's stay," says Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini.

Abdool Kadell, CIO at Sunlife, says, "As a customer-centric organization, we believe in setting high standards and constantly striving to exceed them. The success of the Hudini app has provided momentum to drive further innovation and enhance our guest offerings in the future."

About Sunlife
With over three decades of experience in hospitality in Mauritius, Sunlife operates four luxury resorts and a leisure island with a championship golf course and beach facilities for day trips. Each resort has been designed in its own style, with a commitment to provide signature guest experiences that are unique to Sunlife.
www.yoursunlife.com

About Hudini
Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data and AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience. www.hudini.io

The full case study is available here.

SOURCE Hudini

Also from this source

Hudini has received the EVA-ready accreditation by the Singapore Tourism Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.