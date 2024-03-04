Sunlogix Energy Expands Its Renewable Energy Frontier with the Acquisition of Desert Tech AC & Heating

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlogix Energy, an Inc. 5000 recognized leading solar energy company is thrilled to announce the strategic acquisition of Desert Tech AC & Heating, a premier HVAC service provider in Coachella Valley, CA. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sunlogix Energy's mission to become the most comprehensive eco-home solution provider in the region.

For years, Sunlogix Energy has been at the forefront of the solar power industry, dedicated to delivering top-notch solar energy systems to residential and commercial clients across Coachella Valley. By integrating Desert Tech AC & Heating's storied successes in HVAC solutions, Sunlogix Energy is set to offer an even broader range of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly services to its customers.

"Today's acquisition is a pivotal moment for Sunlogix Energy and represents a strategic move to becoming a full Eco-Friendly Home solutions provider expanding our products and services. This acquisition will provide our customers the ability to have one point of contact for their energy efficient home needs in Coachella Valley." said Joe Castle, CEO of Sunlogix Energy. "We are excited to welcome the Desert Tech AC & Heating team and integrate our vision for a more streamlined customer experience by providing energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions. Together, we are uniquely poised to redefine what it means to be a leader in eco-friendly home solutions."

Desert Tech AC & Heating has established itself as a trusted name in HVAC services in Coachella Valley since 1984, known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This partnership will enable both companies to leverage their strengths, offering comprehensive energy solutions that are not only cost-effective but also contribute to the well-being of the planet.

The acquisition is expected to complete by the end of the quarter, with both companies working closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees alike. Sunlogix Energy will be working with the legacy Desert Tech team to reach out and welcome their clientele, as both companies are of the utmost confidence that this joint venture is a massive triumph for them above all.

For Sunlogix Energy, this acquisition is just the beginning of its journey to becoming the ultimate eco-home solution provider in Coachella Valley and beyond. The company is dedicated to innovating and expanding its services to meet the growing demand for sustainable living options, making a positive impact on the environment and the communities it serves.

About Sunlogix Energy

Sunlogix Energy is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of high-quality solar power systems for residential and commercial properties. Sunlogix Energy was named to the 2023 Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, coming in at number 21 nationally, and number 3 in the energy sector. With a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, Sunlogix Energy is committed to helping its clients harness the power of the sun to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs.

About Desert Tech AC & Heating

Desert Tech AC & Heating is a trusted provider of HVAC services in Coachella Valley, CA. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer care, Desert Tech AC & Heating offers a wide range of energy-efficient heating, cooling, and air quality solutions designed to enhance home comfort and environmental sustainability.

