Sunmed™ | Your CBD StoreⓇ Backs Proposed Hemp Legislation in Georgia

Bipartisan GA Senate Bill 437 Slated to Promote Safe and Informed Consumption of Naturally-Derived Hemp Products, Set to Remove "Bad Actors" From Marketplace

PALMETTO, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading cannabinoid and hemp purveyor Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® expresses its support for Georgia Senate Bill 437, set to define and further regulate consumable hemp products. This legislation takes the necessary steps to ensure a proper balance of public health and consumer safety by requiring a third-party full-panel certificate of analysis with a QR code linking to the lab results, labels with a clear display of contents, and additional measures designed to promote safe and informed consumption of state and federally legal hemp-derived products.

"SB 437 will accomplish what we have been long advocating for in states throughout the country – clear regulatory requirements that empower consumers to make informed decisions about their health through transparent labeling, lab results, and manufacturing standards," said Marcus Quinn, CEO of Sunmed.

"We support SB 437, mandating industry-wide adoption of practices Sunmed has championed since 2018. Child-resistant packaging, accurate labels including cannabinoid content per serving, clear indication on whether or not the product contains THC, and third-party lab results accessible from a QR code are just a few of our consumer protection measures already in place. This Georgia legislation will ensure consistency across the state, removing 'bad actors' that negatively impact consumer health and the hemp industry as a whole," Quinn continued.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store's commitment to consumer health and safety sets the standard for Georgia's hemp industry, as the brand's best-in-class formulas are derived from natural hemp and comply with all requirements of the 2018 federal Farm Bill and the Georgia Hemp Farming Act.

Franchises of Sunmed | Your CBD Store are independently owned and operated by small business owners passionate about non-pharmaceutical health wellness aids. Currently, there are 43 storefronts in Georgia and three locations in Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, employing over 150 Georgians.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store applauds SB 437 sponsors Senators Randy Robertson (R-29), Kay Kirkpatrick (R-32), Sam Watson (R-11), Brian Strickland (R-17), and Freddie Sims (D-12) for their bipartisan leadership to improve Georgia's regulatory environment for both hemp businesses and consumers. We also commend current Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper for his prior work as a state senator to advance the Georgia Hemp Farming Act. Today, Commissioner Harper continues to champion policies designed to promote safe and informed hemp consumption.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store will continue highlighting the importance of this legislation and encourage the Georgia General Assembly to advance SB 437 to Governor Kemp's desk.

About Sunmed ™ | Your CBD Store Ⓡ

Sunmed | Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With 350+ locations across 41 states, the brand offers a premium in-store wellness experience to customers nationwide. Sunmed's product line includes clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-organic oil tinctures, CBD for pets, and 150+ formulas for routine well-being. Through in-store education, community involvement, and groundbreaking clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance people's lives with natural science-backed products.

For more information on the Sunmed | Your CBD Store franchise, visit getsunmed.com/pages/franchise-information

Media Contact

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed | Your CBD Store

727-235-0720

[email protected]

SOURCE SunFlora