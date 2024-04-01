SunMed Growers Announces Maryland Debut of Belushi's Farm Cannabis

Jim Belushi will join SunMed at launch events across the state April 3-4

CECIL COUNTY, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunMed Growers will host a series of launch events with iconic performer and longtime cannabis proponent, Jim Belushi, to mark SunMed's partnership with Belushi's cannabis brand, Belushi's Farm. The collaboration combines SunMed's state-of-the-art, sustainable cultivation practices with Belushi's hand-harvested, legacy strains to bring high quality cannabis – and a bit of Rock and Roll – to Maryland consumers.

One of the first companies awarded a license to grow medical cannabis in Maryland, SunMed today is the state's largest cannabis brand and one of the only cultivators to grow its plants in full-spectrum sunlight. SunMed President, Jake Van Wingerden, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Belushi's Farm symbolizes more than just the strength and maturation of Maryland's market. For me and Jim, it is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, social responsibility and the healing power of cannabis."

The SunMed x Belushi's Farm partnership will kick-off with high-testing, hand-harvested and sun-grown cultivars, including Flower and Pre-Rolls from Belushi's Farm's premium house brand and it's Blue Brother's brand, described by Jim as "the working man's cannabis."

LAUNCH EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

1:30pm – 3:00pm Meet & Greet with SunMed Employees 127 Worsell Manor Rd, Warwick, MD 21912

– 127 Worsell Manor Rd, 21912 4:00pm – 6:00pm Meet & Greet at Nature's Care and Wellness Dispensary 4925 Pulaski Hwy, Perryville, MD 21903

Thursday, April 4, 2024

12pm – 2pm Meet & Greet at Gold Leaf Dispensary 2029 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401

– 2029 West St, 21401 3pm – 5pm Meet & Greet at Green Point Wellness Linthicum 823a Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

– 823a Elkridge Landing Rd, 21090 7pm – 11pm Belushi Launch Party (Ticketed, invite-only event) Twain's Tavern, 8359 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122

About Belushi's Farm

With 42 years in the public eye, actor, comedian and musician Jim Belushi's primary inspiration today comes from what he describes as the beauty and healing power of cannabis. Belushi's Farm Cannabis, located on 93 acres along Oregon's Rogue River, is the evolution of this endeavor. What began as 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015 is today home to a range of cannabis offerings including The Blues Brothers, Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica (a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL"), Good Ugly Weed, Belushi's Farm premium brand and The Discovery Network's GROWING BELUSHI, which provides audiences with an insider perspective on the people, operations and mission behind Belushi's Farm cannabis. A long-time proponent of adult-use legalization, Jim has advocated across the U.S. for patient rights. He is an ambassador for Last Prisoner Project, a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry and is working with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and the Portland City Council to create an opioid trade program where veterans, the infirmed, downtrodden and addicted can have a place for healing for low to no cost. BelushisFarm.com

About SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers is a licensed grower and processor in Maryland. Locally owned and operated, SunMed's greenhouse, processing lab and edibles kitchen sit among acres of farmland in Cecil County. The company's "Dutch-style" greenhouse relies on advanced cultivation technologies, sustainable farming practices - and natural light - to create the ideal environment for cannabis plants. High-tech greenhouse cultivation provides a level of consistency commonly associated with flowers grown indoors while maximizing the inherent benefits of full-spectrum light, which stimulates the production of more diverse and potent terpenes and cannabinoids in the cannabis flower. From closed-loop, zero runoff irrigation to natural, integrative pest management and house-crafted soils to high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and biodegradable packaging, SunMed's facilities and practices set an industry standard for quality and sustainably from seed to sale. SunMedGrowers.com

