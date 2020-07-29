SUNMI Launches new version of V2 PRO, with label printing and a high-definition QR code scanner

V2 PRO Label Version comes with two new key features, including label printing and a high-definition QR code scanner. It enables merchants to process transactions in an easier manner, delivering a better user experience to vendors including but not restricted to food delivery and retail firms.

Since its inception in September 2018, SUNMI V2 PRO has been sold to 111 countries across the world, and the whole SUNMI V Series has topped a million units in shipment, counting retail giants such as Starbucks, FamilyMart, LYFEN and Freshippo among its clients. Abroad, SUNMI's patrons include leading food delivery platforms like Glovo and foodpanda.

The new Version of V2 PRO supports easy switching between receipt printing and label printing modes. With a faster and smoother printing process, it helps raise store efficiency during peak business hours. This new functionality has been incorporated by FamilyMart, a Japanese-owned convenience store chain, into its food safety management system.

The pandemic has forced a growing number of restaurant owners to turn to the Internet to seek new revenue streams. According to a Yahoo Finance report, the popularity of food delivery in the United States has quadrupled at certain stages of the pandemic, a trend that is in keeping with a worldwide boom in the takeaway market.

LYFEN, a Chinese market leader in snacks, saw the volume of its online orders jump six-fold with the help of SUNMI V series product during the outbreak. Meanwhile, Glovo also has commended the "simplicity and performance of the solution" provided by SUNMI, citing its product quality and reliability as a linchpin to smooth operation.

SUNMI, with its core value "altruism," is an IoT company that leads the innovation of intelligent hardware for business. Founded in 2013, it is a company dedicated to providing intelligent IoT devices and integrated solutions combining software and hardware to empower business owners. It also sets sights on building an interconnected business world to finally achieve business 4.0.

