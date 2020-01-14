SUNMI Launches Three IoT-Powered Business Scenario Solutions at NRF 2020

"In China, the solutions for mobile payment have quickly veered the retail industry into a new digital era where customers benefit from fast and secure online payment experiences", said Sam Sun, Senior Vice President of SUNMI.

"Riding on the momentum gathered through a decade of exploration and innovation in IoT and AI, SUNMI is thrilled to bring this convenient experience to global consumers via our intelligent devices and platform-based digital solutions," he added.

During NRF 2020, SUNMI offered new IoT-powered retail solutions across three typical business scenarios: Digitized stores, All-in-One Restaurant Solution and All-in-one Logistics and Inventory Solution.

To help brick-and-mortar stores enhance customer engagement, SUNMI Digitized Store is designed to analyze customer footfall and customer attributes. The Restaurant Solution effectively boosts table turnover rate, optimize the dining experience and improve the efficiency of traditional restaurants by reducing wait times. The Logistics and Inventory Solution comes with a smooth and highly-efficient PSI process; the one-site platform enables users to keep track of sales and order records in real-time.

Alongside SUNMI's groundbreaking digital solutions are this year's headline payment products with flexible options to fit any business. Certificated for a range of financial systems, SUNMI's payment terminals accept all forms of payment means and comply with the latest international standards.

SUNMI P2: a widely certificated handheld Fingerprint financial POS, which supports all payment forms including stripe card, IC card, QR code.

SUNMI D2s MINI: a small-size and full-functional desktop POS, equipped with an in-built printer, It is suitable for canteen, snack cart and food plaza.

An all-in-one self-service kiosk: a new product with 3D Structured Light Camera; support QR code and facial recognition payment.

So far, SUNMI's IoT products and solutions have found their way to more than 190 countries and regions, serving over 1.5 million merchants. The handheld POS such as V1s and P1 are very popular in Latin America countries. They are widely applied in business scenarios such as food delivery, catering, retail, tax control and payment.

