Sunniva Inc. Announces Collaborative Relationship Between Natural Health Services And UNIFOR To Provide Cannabis Education Services To UNIFOR Members

NHS owns and operates a network of seven clinics in four provinces specializing in medical cannabis and offers telemedicine services through its partnership with HelloMD. Since 2017, NHS clinics have completed over 183,000 patient consultations and have written over 132,000 medical cannabis prescriptions.

UNIFOR union members who are seeking information about medical cannabis will be directed to visit an NHS clinic or call in to HelloMD for a clinical evaluation for suitability of medical cannabis and medical document generation. Those patients who receive a medical document receive additional cannabis education from an NHS Patient Educator whose role is to help patients understand the various product options available and to assist them in the selection of a Licensed Producer from which to purchase medical cannabis.

"Entering into a relationship with UNIFOR represents a significant opportunity for NHS in terms of the number of potential patients that could be directed towards our clinics," Dr. Mark Kimmins, President of NHS commented. "Over the past few years, we have developed a very comprehensive education platform for medical cannabis that is employed by our Physicians in our clinics and the Patient Educators in our associated education centers. We are proud to be selected as a preferred referral for this large Canadian organization as it reflects the high quality of cannabis education services we have worked hard to provide across Canada."

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please visit www.sunniva.com and www.naturalhealthservices.ca.

About Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS")

NHS owns and operates a network of seven clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Canada). NHS offers telemedicine services to patients to patients in Ontario through its partnership with HelloMD. NHS connects patients across Canada with safe and effective medical cannabis products through Licensed Producers ("LPs"). NHS has in-house physicians and nurse practitioners specializing in the endocannabinoid system providing expert consultation, education, and recommendations for patients. NHS' proprietary technology infrastructure assists physicians, patients and LPs to comply with the rules of Health Canada. Since inception, NHS has registered approximately 110,000 patients in its database.

About Sunniva

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets – California and Canada. Sunniva is focused on creating sustainable premium cannabis brands supported by our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouse and extraction facilities. We offer a steadfast commitment to safety and quality assurance providing cannabis products free from pesticides, which positions Sunniva in California as a leading provider of safe, high quality, reproducible products at scale. Through production from Phase One of our strategically positioned 325,000 square foot high technology greenhouse which is nearing completion and our fully operational extraction facility in California, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories and price points including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and premium concentrates. Sunniva branded products will be showcased within our flagship dispensary to be located at the greenhouse and our in-house marketing and distribution team will strive to ensure the placement of Sunniva branded products at licensed dispensaries throughout the state. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

Company Contacts:





Sunniva Inc. Natural Health Services Ltd. Dr. Anthony Holler Dr. Mark Kimmins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer President Phone: (866) 786-6482 Phone: (866) 786-6482



Investor Contact: Media Contact: Phil Carlson / Erika Kay Katelyn Tumino / Tony Forde KCSA Strategic Communications KCSA Strategic Communications Phone: (212) 896-1233 Phone: (212) 896-1252 Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com Email: ktumino@kcsa.com / tforde@kcsa.com





This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to: statements related to the relationship between NHS and UNIFOR, the Company's launch of Sunniva branded products in various product categories and price points including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and premium concentrates, the showcase of Sunniva branded products within the Company's flagship dispensary to be located at the Sunniva California Campus and the placement of Sunniva branded products at licensed dispensaries throughout the state of California. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Sunniva Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunniva.com

