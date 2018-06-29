A total of 12,902,980 common shares, representing approximately 41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by way of show of hands. The votes for the election of directors per the proxies received were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted

Withheld/Abstain Dr. Anthony F. Holler 99.97 0.03 Leith Pedersen 99.52 0.48 Ian Webb 99.47 0.53 Todd Patrick 99.93 0.07 Daniel Vass 99.92 0.08 Luke Stanton 99.46 0.54 Norm Mayr 99.47 0.53 Michael Barker 99.92 0.08

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets – Canada and California – where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale. Our vision is to become the lowest cost, highest quality cannabis producer in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current Good Manufacturing Practice designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better patient and doctor access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

For more information please visit: www.sunniva.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunniva-inc-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300674962.html

SOURCE Sunniva Inc.