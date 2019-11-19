Sunniva Inc. To Announce 2019 Third Quarter Results On November 26, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva" or the "Company") (CSE: SNN) (OTCQB: SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services plans to release its results for the third quarter 2019, after market close on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

The Company's executive management will discuss the results and provide an operational update during a conference call on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time. To participate in the call please dial 1-800-319-4610 or (604) 638-5340. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674-8052 and entering code 3884. The replay will be available for two weeks following the call.

About Sunniva, Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is building a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in two of the world's largest legal cannabis markets – California and Canada. In Canada, Sunniva's wholly owned subsidiary Natural Health Services Ltd. operates medical cannabis clinics that provide educational and clinical services to patients. In California, Sunniva is constructing a 325,000 square foot, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and operates a fully licensed cannabis extraction facility, in-house marketing and licensed cannabis distribution businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding, Sunniva's focus on creating premium cannabis brands, , and Sunniva's positioning in California as a leading provider of safe, high quality, reproducible products at scale, are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Sunniva has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and assumptions that Sunniva's infrastructure in California will allow it to create sustainable premium cannabis brands. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the Sunniva's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. Although Sunniva has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. Sunniva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Company Contacts:





Sunniva Inc. Investor Relations Contact Dr. Anthony Holler Rob Knowles Chairman and Chief Executive Officer VP Corporate Development Phone: (866) 786-6482 Phone: (587) 430-0680

Email: IR@Sunniva.com

