Sunniva Responds To Ex Parte Application Filing In California Against CP Logistics, LLC With Respect to Outstanding Promissory Note

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva" or the "Company') (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), has been advised that Sunniva Production Campus, LLC ("SPCL" or the "Plaintiff") will be making an ex parte application in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on December 16, 2019 against CP Logistics, LLC ("CPL" or the "Defendant"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunniva, to secure the funds at issue with respect to the previously reported Notice of Maturity Default relating to outstanding amounts due under of an Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated August 11, 2019, payable to SPCL by CPL.

CPL intends to vigorously defend this action.

