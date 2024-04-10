Sunnova Energy International Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information - NOVA

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOVA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sunnova investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 25, 2020 and December 7, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/sunnova-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=74890&wire=4

NOVA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia, a new solar loan channel, was purportedly intended to benefit; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sunnova during the relevant time frame, you have until April 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

