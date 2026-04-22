Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air encourages homeowners to get HVAC and plumbing systems ready for summer

The Miami-based home service experts share steps to improve HVAC efficiency and address water issues

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer temperatures on the horizon, Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air, a leading Miami home plumbing and HVAC solutions provider, is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to prepare their air conditioning and plumbing systems for summer to prevent breakdowns, improve efficiency and keep energy costs in check as demand increases.

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air shares simple HVAC and plumbing tips to help homeowners increase efficiency, prevent breakdowns and manage energy costs ahead of summer.

Founder and CEO Mehdi Khachani said that as air conditioners work harder to keep homes cool, common issues like weak airflow, uneven cooling, rising utility costs and unusual noises often start to appear. When HVAC systems are not functioning properly, they may also struggle to regulate indoor humidity levels, leading to excess moisture, potential mold growth and damage to walls, ceilings and furnishings over time.

Simple Steps to Prepare the AC for Summer

"Many homeowners wait until their HVAC system fails during the hottest part of the year, but a little preparation now can make a big difference," Khachani said. "Breakdowns during peak summer months can be more costly and leave families without cooling when they need it most because it's harder to book an appointment with an HVAC technician."

Khachani recommends that homeowners take the following steps to ensure their systems are ready:

Replace or clean air filters regularly to maintain proper airflow and efficiency. Filter may need to be replaced monthly in more humid climates.

Schedule a professional HVAC tune-up to inspect components and performance, and be sure to work with a licensed professional to ensure safe and compliant service.

Clear debris from around outdoor units to prevent airflow restrictions.

Test thermostats to confirm proper operation.

Inspect ductwork for dust buildup, blockages or leaks.

When to Repair vs. Replace an AC System

Khachani noted that most air conditioning units last 10-15 years and become less efficient over time. Systems that require frequent repairs may be more cost-effective to replace with newer, energy-efficient models.

According to ENERGY STAR®, modern air conditioners use significantly less energy while delivering the same level of cooling. Sunny Bliss offers a True Cost of Ownership Calculator that helps homeowners weigh the long-term cost of sticking with an older system versus upgrading. By looking at things like energy use, repair costs and overall performance, it gives a clearer picture of potential savings and helps homeowners make more informed decisions.

Don't Overlook Summer Plumbing Prep

Khachani also said increased summer water use can put added strain on plumbing systems, revealing issues like low water pressure, leaks and mineral buildup from hard water.

He added that plumbing systems need attention before summer demand ramps up, especially in areas like South Florida where hard water is a common issue. Minerals in hard water can build up inside pipes and appliances over time, reducing efficiency and increasing wear. Installing a water softener or whole-home filtration system can help protect plumbing infrastructure, improve water quality and extend the lifespan of fixtures and appliances.

"Hard water is common in the Miami area and the impacts can become much more noticeable in the summer," he said. "Higher temperatures and increased water use accelerate mineral buildup, so homeowners tend to see more spotting, scaling and dryness then."

For more information or to schedule a service, visit sunnybliss.com/.

About Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air is a top-rated Miami service provider specializing in residential and commercial plumbing, air conditioning, and emergency services. Serving Miami, Miami Beach, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, Miami Shores Palmetto Bay, Coconut Grove, and Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the company offers a full range of services, including AC repair and installation, HVAC maintenance, leak detection and repair, water heaters, drain cleaning, repiping and emergency services. Known for its commitment to quality workmanship, fast response times and customer satisfaction, Sunny Bliss delivers reliable, efficient solutions to keep homes running smoothly. To learn more about Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air, visit sunnybliss.com/.

SOURCE Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air