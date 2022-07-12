Sunny Marketing / Earth Therapeutics Receives NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise Certification (MBE)

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Marketing / Earth Therapeutics has been awarded a Minority Business Enterprise certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The NMSDC is a leading corporate membership organization that works to recognize minority businesses and connect diverse suppliers to companies that need them. The New York / New Jersey branch (NYNJMSDC) has certified and supports 1,300 minority suppliers locally.

"We are proud to be a member of an organization that is a powerful engine of workplace diversity and ultimately, a more prosperous society for all," said John Kang, President & CEO of Sunny Marketing / Earth Therapeutics. "As a minority-owned business, we practice the core values of the NMSDC and share their inspiring vision of bringing together entrepreneurs from under-represented communities and creating opportunities for each other."

"This is such a positive example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. It shows that, although it's a challenging time for business, it's also an exciting time of change, growth and hope," said Mr. Kang. "We're encouraged by increasing NMSDC participation by our vendors and see this trend continuing."

Sunny Marketing was founded in 1976 by immigrants from South Korea and is presently female-majority owned. Starting with the loofah sponge, a natural plant exfoliator, the company has become a leader in the natural personal care industry, offering 200+ products under its brand, Earth Therapeutics.

Its principal owners have been recipients of The Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2012); Blanton-Peale Institute's Power of Positive Thinking Award (2012); New York Theological Seminary Urban Angel Award for Philanthropy (2006); Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2002; 2003 finalist).

About Sunny Marketing / Earth Therapeutics

Sunny Marketing is a distributor of Earth Therapeutics, an eco-friendly, affordable, "mass-tige" personal care brand available at major retailers such as Ulta, Target, Walmart and direct-to-consumer e-commerce. It specializes in the at-home spa category, including foot care; anti-stress; K-beauty; and innovative bath accessories. Identified by its premium quality tools and ingredient-driven formulations, Earth Therapeutics is committed to customer satisfaction and service at every level – and engaged in environmentally sustainable practices such as organic farming of its raw materials and fair trade.

About the NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities.

