Duck Spots

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Allard, a co-founder of the legendary comedy troupe Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre, presents classic Duck's Breath comedy videos and premieres original comedy videos five days a week for thirteen weeks starting August 14, 2023 at 8:30am PST on SUNNY SIDE YOUTUBE.

The 130 original comedy videos Allard's production company, Duck Spots, produced for the series will be made public in one of twenty Sunny Side Comedy Playlists the day it premieres on the live Sunny Side broadcast.

Bill Allard presents new and old comedy videos M-F on Sunny Side YouTube starting Monday, August 14, 2030 at 8:30am PST.
The 65 shows will feature the writing and performing talents of the legendary Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy team and talented friends and associates.

"A wonderful collection of writers and actors producing surreal comedy fun for the entire family," laughs Allard.

ORIGINAL COMEDY VIDEO SERIES (PLAYLISTS)

Monday
RETROSPECTIONS
Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Jim Turner and Mark Fite are interviewed as Hollywood music managers Roger Goldstone and 24/7. Scripts developed from live Instagram improvs by Turner and Fite.

Tuesday
JANE WILSON
Jane Wilson provides tips for homemakers.

Wednesday
STERLING
Sterling Dell Zell (Jim Turner) takes phone calls and talks with engineer Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Merle Kessler who writes series.

Thursday
TWISTED FAIRY TALES
Written by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Dan Coffey. Performed by John Fleck.

Friday
LIVE STREAM ONE
Nine human actors produce comedy characters. Two computer programs produce Dave Zank, the host of a 2051 news and information morning stream. Final cuts of the 13 comedy videos in this series will be based on audience feedback after it screens on Sunny Side.

ORIGINAL SHORT COMEDY VIDEO SERIES (PLAYLISTS)

HISTORY OF COMEDY
Written and performed by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Leon Martell.

FACTS
You be the judge.

SHORT STORIES
Written by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Dan Coffey.

AI CHICKEN
Why did the A.I. chicken cross the road.

SUNNY SIDE HOLLYWOOD
Updates from the front.

