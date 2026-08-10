The line at Black Hat wasn't for the keynote -- it was for this.

Sunny Side Ink Takes Over the Floor at Black Hat 2026

Sunny Side Ink Delivers 800+ Custom Branded Products in Live On-Site Activations for Venice and Pindrop at Black Hat USA 2026 Las Vegas branding agency and its sister company, LivePrinting.AI, produced and distributed made-to-order merchandise in real time for two technology partners during "Hacker Summer Camp"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Side Ink, a Las Vegas–based live event branding agency, today announced the completion of on-site production activations for technology companies Venice and Pindrop during the Black Hat USA 2026 Briefings, held Aug. 2–7, 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The agency produced and distributed more than 400 custom items for each company — over 800 branded products in total — manufactured on the show floor throughout the event.

Venice at black Hat 2026

The activations relied on live screen printing and custom embroidery, with each item produced on demand rather than pre-manufactured and shipped. The approach allowed Venice and Pindrop to engage attendees directly at the point of production during one of the cybersecurity industry's most heavily attended weeks.

Both activations were supported by the agency's sister company, LivePrinting.AI, a platform that applies automation to high-volume, on-site production. LivePrinting.AI's technology managed design personalization and production throughput, enabling the agency to maintain output and quality at conference pace.

"The Sunny Side team is the absolute best. I've had the pleasure of working with them during a conference we're they have took charge over a live embroidery and engraving station. That was a huge hit! Both the merch production quality and the professionalism of the staff were fantastic. We would definitely work together again in the future." - Marketing Director for Venice.

About Sunny Side Ink

Sunny Side Ink is a live event branding agency headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides on-site production, logistics, and custom apparel decoration — including live screen printing and embroidery — for brand activations at conferences, music festivals, corporate summits, and private events. More information is available at sunnysideink.com.

About LivePrinting.AI

LivePrinting.AI is a technology platform for automated, on-site custom production at scale. The company's tools support design personalization and real-time manufacturing for live brand activations and events. More information is available at LivePrinting.AI.

Media Contact

Adam Arizaga

CEO

Sunny Side Ink

[email protected]

sunnysideink.com

Adam Arizaga [email protected] 702-509-1696

SOURCE Sunny Side Ink