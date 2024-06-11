Sunny, the IMA Medical Group Mascot, is Bringing Joy and Smiles to the Senior Community

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA Medical Group (IMA) proudly celebrates the ongoing success of their beloved mascot, Sunny, whose presence has brought immense joy and happiness to the senior community. Sunny has become instrumental in enhancing patient experiences and spreading joy and happiness while significantly building engagement with the community and stakeholders.

"Sunny's friendly personality have transformed interactions with our senior patients," said IMA Medical Group VP of Marketing and Advertising Zoe Fortin. "Whether greeting visitors at our clinics, participating in educational seminars or entertaining during events, Sunny has made healthcare experiences more pleasant and engaging." Sunny's ability to connect with seniors helps to reduce anxiety and create a welcoming atmosphere, fostering a stronger connection between patients and IMA Medical Group.

Strengthening Community Connection

One of Sunny's most important roles is to serve as a bridge between the organization and the community. With its radiant personality and warm nature, Sunny has become a beloved figure both within IMA Medical Group and among the senior community. Sunny's daily interactions have transformed healthcare experiences into moments of joy and happiness while fostering an atmosphere of positivity and well-being.

"Sunny's involvement in local events and activities has helped create lasting memories and foster a sense of belonging among all members of the community. Through these engagements, Sunny demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our senior community, showing that we are more than just a healthcare provider."

Embodying Commitment to Overall Wellness

At IMA Medical Group, we focus on more than basic health needs; we are dedicated to promoting overall wellness. Through Sunny, we can share our mission in a more tangible and relatable way," said Tim Pellandini, Senior VP of Clinical Operations at IMA. "Sunny exemplifies that commitment by promoting mental, emotional, and social well-being alongside physical health."

Sunny's joyful presence is a reminder of IMA dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of the patients they serve. Sunny perfectly represents the values at the heart of IMA Medical Group: compassion, care, and community, ultimately contributing to a healthier, happier community.

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high-quality, patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, focusing on improving patient outcomes. At 20 clinics in Central Florida, over 70 physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to nearly 24,000 Medicare members in partnership with all leading Medicare health plans. For more information, visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

