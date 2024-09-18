Sunny With A Chance of Cheer: The Elf On The Shelf® Scout Elf™ Returns to Beaches® Resorts This Year

"The Elf on the Shelf tradition holds a special place in the hearts of families across the globe and is now a beloved staple for guests of all ages eager to return to Beaches Resorts with their Scout Elf in tow," said Luisana Suegart, Director of Public Relations for Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Beaches Resorts. "Together with the wonderful team at The Lumistella Company – and back by popular Scout Elf demand! – Beaches is curating more holiday season magic for the entire family with plenty of elftastic happenings and special surprises to delight every V.I.E.: Very Important Scout Elves."

Beginning November 29th through January 3rd, with good tidings and holiday cheer, here's how all three Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos are celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

Beaches Resorts' Sweet Island Soiree ft. The Elf on the Shelf

Santa's trusted helpers will bask in an incredible Christmas-themed experience at Beaches Resorts where weekly The Elf on the Shelf-themed parties will once again thrill guests of all ages with stilt walkers, candy fairies, pop-up activities, and ornament-making activities amid the Caribbean breeze.

Santaverse Under the Stars

New for 2024, Beaches invites families to bond over freshly popped popcorn, roasted marshmallows and themed movie-time snacks, as The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse – a storytelling universe revealing the enchanted world of Santa Claus – comes to life at Beaches through movie nights and story time under the Caribbean sun and stars.

Beaches V.I.E. (Very Important Scout Elf) Treatment

Special Santa-worthy treats await Scout Elves booked in butler suites, with personal butlers unveiling all-new turndown amenities curated especially for Santa's hard-working helpers. Milk and cookies, mini marshmallow bubble baths, and other special Caribbean-inspired surprises will indulge families and Scout Elves from day to night.

Unwrap Magic at Beaches' New "Scout Elf Central"

Beaches guests can head to Scout Elf Central – the on-resort "Scout Elf Headquarters" for fun and games and activities, including festive scavenger hunts and more. The dedicated Scout Elf Central will welcome families with a special letter from Santa, a guide to all "elf-tastic' happenings around the resorts, and even custom Beaches luggage tags to outfit their Scout Elf Carriers.

"At The Lumistella Company, we are dedicated to creating joyful family moments and our collaboration with Beaches Resorts allows us to extend that joy into a vibrant, sun-soaked holiday experience," said Christa Pitts, co-founder of The Lumistella Company. "Families can experience holiday magic like never before, blending the warmth of the Caribbean with the heartwarming traditions of the North Pole. We look forward to celebrating the season with Scout Elf fans in paradise once again."

The Season of Giving Back

Beaches once again invites families to help spread the true meaning of the holiday season by supporting the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Beaches Resorts. Every year, the Sandals Foundation works to provide 15,000 toys to children across the Caribbean, and guests at Beaches can craft hand-made holiday cards to be distributed to local children.

During the holiday season, resort retail shops will carry the elf necessities for a fantastic holiday at Beaches, including The Elf on the Shelf Tradition, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf Carrier, and other stocking stuffers.

Enter to Win

Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf invite all to get in the festive spirit by entering the "Countdown to Christmas in the Caribbean" sweepstakes for a chance to win their very own family vacation during The Elf on the Shelf festivities at Beaches during the 2024 holiday season. Enter here through November 1, 2024: www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf-sweepstakes .

For more information about Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf holiday happenings, visit www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf .

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location set to debut in Exuma, Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen amenities, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, and superb cuisine -- all with the assurance of Certified Nannies, expertly trained team members and the honor of being the first resort company in the world to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 25 countries, on 5 continents with 85+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/ .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Beaches Resorts