SUNNY WORKPLACE™ UNVEILS NEW AI COACH AND TEAM PERFORMANCE FEATURES AT TRANSFORM 2026 AS WORKPLACE DISCONNECTION REACHES A BREAKING POINT

Suite of tools includes Sunny Social Copilot and integrated Social Energy Check-Ins to help managers build high-performing teams

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Workplace™, the science-backed team performance platform designed to help managers build energized, connected teams, took the Innovation Stage today at Transform 2026 in Las Vegas to introduce its all-new, proprietary capabilities to combat team burnout and boost productivity and retention.

Sunny Workplace™ delivers a full suite of tools, including:

NEW Sunny Social Copilot: An AI coach built on each user's Social Battery™ Profile and energy patterns, delivering personalized, behavioral science-backed guidance for difficult conversations, demanding days and team dynamics

An AI coach built on each user's Social Battery™ Profile and energy patterns, delivering personalized, behavioral science-backed guidance for difficult conversations, demanding days and team dynamics NEW Weekly Social Energy Check-Ins: Anonymous, one-minute pulse checks delivered directly through Slack or Microsoft Teams, replacing lagging annual surveys with a live, weekly signal that surfaces what a team needs before small issues become big ones

Anonymous, one-minute pulse checks delivered directly through Slack or Microsoft Teams, replacing lagging annual surveys with a live, weekly signal that surfaces what a team needs before small issues become big ones Social Battery™ Assessment: A science-backed trait assessment and profile that helps managers understand how each team member is wired for connection, collaboration and performance

A science-backed trait assessment and profile that helps managers understand how each team member is wired for connection, collaboration and performance Connect Guides: Prescriptive conversation prompts and team practices, delivered as a clear next step based on team state data, so managers always know exactly what to do next, in under 10 minutes

Prescriptive conversation prompts and team practices, delivered as a clear next step based on team state data, so managers always know exactly what to do next, in under 10 minutes Sunny Sessions: Facilitated team experiences with full decks, slide notes and exercises that any organization can run internally, available for employees, managers and leaders

"Our research shows that connection is the foundation on which well-rounded teams are built. When people feel genuinely connected to their team, they perform better, take more creative risks and show up more fully for the work," said Betsy Parker, Sunny CEO. "Disconnection is a bottom-line issue, and organizations now have a practical solution in Sunny Workplace™, translating directly to stronger retention and higher productivity."

According to Gallup, the average manager's team has grown by nearly 50% over the past 13 years, making it challenging for them to fully connect with and lead their teams. Globally, employee disengagement costs organizations $8.8 trillion a year in lost productivity, according to Gallup's 2024 State of the Global Workplace Report. Sunny Workplace™ offers actionable insights and training that enable managers to bridge the disconnection gap across teams.

"Insight without action is just noise," said Sunny Head of Behavioral Science Dr. Iain Smith, who spoke at Transform. "Sunny Workplace™ transforms organizations and drives the bottom line by giving managers a real-time read on their team's energy, paired with personalized next-step guidance for every team member through Sunny Social Copilot."

Managers and executive leadership interested in a demo of Sunny Workplace™ should visit gosunny.org/workplace.

About Sunny

In a world that's more digital yet lonelier than ever, Sunny provides science-backed solutions to help people improve their social lives and fuel meaningful connection. Its Sunny Workplace™ team performance platform, built into the flow of work, helps managers build energized, connected teams ready for change and primed for growth. Sunny's free app for consumers tracks and boosts Social Battery™ while offering simple steps to connect. Sunny's purpose-over-profit model means it reinvests every dollar into expanding its reach and impact. For more information, visit gosunny.org or follow on Instagram and LinkedIn at @gosunnyorg and TikTok and Facebook at @gosunny.org.

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