SunnyBay® Makes Disposable Heating Pads More Cost-effective

SunnyBay is a brand recognized for providing high-quality pain relief products, and their disposable heating pads are no exception. Covered in premium soft-touch woven fabric, they are able to mold and conform to the body. The unique self-adhering design stays put even on more active individuals for comfortable, extended therapeutic relief. Because they are disposable, they require no washing or special care. Small in size, they are easy to tote in a gym bag, purse, glove compartment, or backpack. Simply open the packaging and pads are activated by air. This new product is being offered on the company's official website and on their Amazon store in packs of 5, 15, and 30.

"Joint pain, stiffness, lower back pain, and muscle spasms inhibit productivity, mobility, and one's quality of life," Wright continues. "It can occur at any time, anywhere—including on the go. But our disposable heating pads seek to deliver affordable, portable, and long-lasting relief for pain sufferers."

D. Elizabeth Burton is one loyal customer. "You proved that I can order a well-made product and receive it quickly in the mail", explained D. Elizabeth. "You are my favorite supplier and I only hope others discover you as well."

To learn more about the company's disposable heat patches, visit sunny-bay.com or their Amazon store at: https://tinyurl.com/d557e2n8

About SunnyBay®

Washington-based BioMed DB Design, LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling SunnyBay® neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow are handcrafted to perfection in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

