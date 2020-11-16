SunnyBay Sees Surge in Sales for Lavender Therapeutic Heat Wraps as Consumers Grapple with Pandemic Fatigue

While demand remains high for its original heat-therapy neck wraps, Sam Wright, CEO of SunnyBay, explains: "Our company has noticed a measurable surge in demand for products in our lavender collection to provide both physical and emotional therapeutic benefits." The company's lavender collection comprises soothing aromatic pain relief products composed of all-natural whole grain Washington lavender buds sourced from a local farm.

The company offers a complete range of lavender-scented neck wraps that unite aromatherapy with thermotherapy for the ultimate in relaxation. This collection includes the company's standard and extra-long neck heating wraps in various prints and styles including solid colors, buffalo plaid, and leopard print. The company also offers a lavender-scented version of its extra-large body heat wrap measuring a generous 10" x 24".

To learn more about the company's full line of lavender-scented therapeutic heat wraps, visit sunny-bay.com.

About SunnyBay

Washington-based SunnyBay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

