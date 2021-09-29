SUNNYD Unveils Online Swag Shop for Fans to Purchase Exclusive Brand Merchandise for a Limited Time

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNNYD knows what their fans want. After receiving 100+ requests per week from fans on social media, the boldly original beverage brand is launching a virtual pop-up shop, the SUNNYD Swag Shop. For the first time ever, fans can purchase the highly coveted, unique SUNNYD-branded merchandise that fans have buzzed about for years.

Launching today, the SUNNYD Swag Shop offers a capsule collection of wardrobe staples that Gen Z fans love to wear and style in their own ways. The items available, all in the iconic SUNNYD orange hue, include:

Hoodie ($55) – The most-requested item from SUNNYD's followers, this ultra-coveted cozy hoodie makes a statement for those who aren't afraid to stand out.

– The most-requested item from SUNNYD's followers, this ultra-coveted cozy hoodie makes a statement for those who aren't afraid to stand out. T-Shirt ($20) – Made with soft cotton material, this vintage-washed orange logo tee is a must-have staple for SUNNYD brand fans.

– Made with soft cotton material, this vintage-washed orange logo tee is a must-have staple for SUNNYD brand fans. Baseball Hat ($25) – This isn't your dad's baseball cap. This bright-orange wide-brimmed makes the perfect accessory to top any outfit and any activity.

– This isn't your dad's baseball cap. This bright-orange wide-brimmed makes the perfect accessory to top any outfit and any activity. Beanie ($25) – Made in a bright orange knit with a pompom placed on top, the beanie is sure to turn heads and keep heads warm all winter long.

"Our fans are incredibly loyal and have been asking for years how they can get the SUNNYD swag they see on our social channels. Some even go so far as to offer bold displays of brand devotion in exchange for some merch!" said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Now, there's no need to bathe in SUNNYD or photoshop yourself into a SUNNYD hoodie, fans can purchase the gear for themselves through the Swag Shop. But they'll need to act fast because the store is only open while supplies last."

The Swag Shop will open on September 29 at 11am EST and will be available for a limited time. Purchases will come with a free laptop sticker, specially designed by one of SUNNYD's loyal fans.

Follow SUNNYD on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more details on the drop and visit Shop.SUNNYD.com on September 29 to get the gear before it's gone.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:



Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY'S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

