SUNNYD® Unveils SpookyD, a Limited-Edition Mystery Beverage Made for Halloween

New seasonal release invites fans to embrace the fun of the unknown with every sip

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, SUNNYD® is bringing mystery to the beverage aisle with the launch of SpookyD, a limited-edition mystery beverage designed to surprise taste buds and add a playful twist to the season's most memorable moments.

SUNNYD® SpookyD gallon jug SUNNYD® SpookyD 18-pack of 6.75oz bottles

Available for a limited time this fall, SpookyD features festive Halloween-inspired packaging and one delicious secret: the flavor remains a mystery. From the first sip to the last, consumers are invited to guess, discuss, and enjoy the unexpected as they celebrate everything from costume parties and haunted movie nights to pumpkin decorating, classroom celebrations and neighborhood trick-or-treating.

"Halloween is all about embracing the unexpected, and SpookyD brings that spirit to life in a way only SUNNYD can," said Randi Jachino, Chief Marketing Officer, Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "We've created a beverage that's more than just a seasonal offering—it's an experience. Whether you're hosting friends, celebrating with family or simply getting into the Halloween spirit, SpookyD adds a little mystery and a lot of fun to the occasion."

As consumers continue to embrace limited-edition seasonal products, SpookyD delivers a fresh take on Halloween by transforming an everyday beverage into a conversation starter. With its eye-catching haunted house packaging and mystery flavor, the limited-time release encourages consumers to savor the surprise.

A Mystery Worth Sharing

Is it fruity? Candy-inspired? Citrus with a spooky twist? That's for consumers to decide. Rather than revealing what's inside, SUNNYD is inviting fans to put their taste buds to the test and share their best flavor guesses throughout the Halloween season. From family game nights and office celebrations to Halloween parties and festive get-togethers, SpookyD is designed to spark conversation with every sip. Sleuths are encouraged to tag @sunnydofficial on social with their best guesses.

Available for a Limited Time

SpookyD will be available in 18 packs of 6.75oz bottles and gallon jugs beginning August 2026 at Walmart Stores nationwide while supplies last.

Product Highlights

Limited-edition mystery flavor

Halloween-themed collectible packaging

Available for a limited time during the Halloween season

Perfect for Halloween parties, trick or treat offerings, seasonal gatherings, movie nights and festive celebrations

For more information, visit SUNNYD.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SUNNYD ®

For generations, SUNNYD has delivered its signature bold, tangy flavor to families across America, earning a lasting place in refrigerators, lunchboxes, and pop culture alike. Known for its unique, refreshing taste and enduring place in American culture, the brand continues to evolve through seasonal innovations, limited-edition offerings and culturally relevant collaborations that engage both longtime fans and a new generation of consumers. From pool days and road trips to after-school snacks and summer celebrations, SUNNYD remains a go-to staple for memorable moments big and small. Learn more at SUNNYD.com.

ABOUT HARVEST HILL BEVERAGE COMPANY

Harvest Hill Beverage Company is one of the nation's largest independent branded beverage producers, generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as SUNNYD, Juicy Juice, Little HUG, and Daily's Cocktails, distributed nationwide across retail, convenience, food service, and liquor channels. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Harvest Hill operates a national manufacturing and distribution network and employs more than 1,000 associates across the United States. Harvest Hill is part of Castillo Hermanos, a family-owned beverage leader serving markets across Central America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

SOURCE Harvest Hill Beverage Company