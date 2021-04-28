SunnyDaysAhead with the Launch of Sunny Yellow Diamond by Le Vian

CEO Eddie LeVian says: "We challenged ourselves to create a stunning collection of certified natural fancy color yellow diamond jewelry, in timeless designs. Le Vian's dream of democratizing the world of natural fancy color diamonds, once the exclusive domain of ultra-high net worth individuals, has inspired Le Vian to bring this exclusive new Sunny Yellow Diamonds® collection to Jared. Solitaires and eternity bands with matching necklaces and earrings have all been impeccably handcrafted by Le Vian's High Jewelry artisans. The comfort fit of these pieces specially designed for everyday wear and the intricate handcrafted settings belong to our High Jewelry collection, but the prices starting at $1,999 are unheard of for original designed certified stones of this make and quality. A brilliantly vibrant yellow hue has been named by color authority Pantone as one of 2021's colors and this spirited shade is precisely what we all need right now as we hope to bring in a new chapter of our lives with a healthy ray of optimism. And how better to keep us in a cheerful disposition than with glorious jewels set with striking yellow diamonds?"



Shining brightly, these are precious jewels that dazzle with rays of sunshine and optimism this spring, thanks to being set with Le Vian's own brand of superior quality, ethically sourced, natural fancy yellow diamonds. Luscious, luxurious and ultra-feminine, the collection brings together carefully matched cushion cuts, rows of pavé settings and scalloped finishes, all designed to welcome the new season in style.



Formed under pressure after billions of years, natural fancy color yellow diamonds are 10,000 times rarer than white diamonds, according to the Gemological Institute of America. All Le Vian Sunny Yellow Diamonds® have been responsibly mined. The diamonds in this collection are certified as fancy yellow or fancy light on the color scale for color diamonds. According to global color experts Pantone, yellow is the 2021 color of the year, rendering the Le Vian Sunny Yellow Diamonds collection right on-trend.



Once a guardian of royal jewels, Le Vian has transformed itself into a celebrity jewelry powerhouse catering to the who's who of music and film. Le Vian has a mission to make the world's most beautiful and desirable jewelry accessible to every household and the current generation of the Le Vian dynasty is fully committed to realizing this goal.



Today Le Vian is one of the most well-known, privately held jewelry brands in the US, Canada, Caribbean and the UK. Its signature Chocolate Diamonds® has enjoyed billions of dollars in sales since its launch 20 years ago and is widely recognized around the globe.

Perfect for heralding spring – as well as for celebrating light and love at all times - the exclusive Le Vian Sunny Yellow Diamonds® pieces are available in Jared stores from Wednesday, April 28 with additional pieces available online at www.levian.com with a select number of Sunny Yellow Diamond High Jewelry pieces available with prices up to $500,000.



Please see HERE for a link to hi-res product and model photography.



About Le Vian

Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including pink, yellow - and the exclusive Chocolate Diamonds®, which have in the last 20 years attracted 5 million collectors. The fine jewelry house of Le Vian is the fashion couture fine jeweler of choice, uniting two luxury worlds – glamorous high style fashion trend forecasting and hand-made fine jewelry designs incorporating rare, precious diamonds and gemstones. Le Vian regularly submits its entire manufacturing process to independent audit and verification as a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, which sets international standards on responsible business practices for diamonds, gold and platinum. The RJC Code of Practice addresses supply chain issues including human rights, labor rights, environmental impact, mining practices and product disclosure. Le Vian's mission is to become the company that compels every household in America to own a Le Vian, the world's most beautiful and desirable jewelry. We are well on our way to making that dream a reality.

