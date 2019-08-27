Sunnyland Outdoor Living Hosted Community and Local Businesses at Grand Opening Event in Frisco, Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnyland Outdoor Living welcomed the community into their beautiful, new showroom in Frisco, Texas during their grand opening on Saturday, August 24th. The Frisco Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the premiere outdoor furniture store located at 8202 State Highway 121. "We are so excited to have Sunnyland Outdoor Living as a part of our community. With more than 1,000 new people a day moving into Texas, expanding our business community is very important. Sunnyland Outdoor Living has a great reputation for outstanding customer service as a family-owned company since 1970," stated Jody McCaghren, Partner Relations Manager for the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Photos

The local SPCA had their mobile vehicle set up so that attendees could adopt pets who needed a forever home. Families enjoyed free custard from Wild About Harry's with a donation to the SPCA.

Sunnyland Outdoor Living offers over 50 top quality brands in outdoor patio furniture and accessories. It was a great time for customers to also take advantage of special grand opening discounts, which were up to 40% off regular pricing.

"We want to thank the community for their tremendous support and all of the local businesses who participated in the Frisco Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting," David Schweig, Owner of Sunnyland Outdoor Living, stated. Son and VP of Operations, Brad Schweig, added, "We wanted to offer our customers all over the Mextroplex a great shopping experience. Now, we have two large showrooms and additional staff to serve our current and future customers as the population continues to expand. Many of the new Texas residents are moving here to enjoy being outdoors all year-round. Our beautiful, quality furniture truly extends your living space outdoors." Video

Amy Vanderoef, former host of Good Morning Texas with WFAA, was on-site conducting interviews for upcoming TG Network streaming TV shows. The DFW Big Green Egger's Facebook Group and the Prosper Eggheads were both on hand for cooking demonstrations on Big Green Eggs, which are high-quality ceramic kamado-style charcoal grills, which function as ovens and smokers. Sunnyland Outdoor Living offers a large selection of Big Green Eggs, along with accessories. The SuckleBuster collection of BBQ rubs and sauces can also be purchased at Sunnyland Outdoor Living locations.

For more information on Sunnyland Outdoor Living, visit https://www.sunnylandfurniture.com/

Media Contact: Deborah Holt

deborah@sunnylandfurniture.com

Phone: 972.239.3716

SOURCE Sunnyland Outdoor Living

