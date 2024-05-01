SUNNYSIDE CANNABIS WORKERS IN RIVER NORTH JOIN TEAMSTERS

River North is the Latest Sunnyside Dispensary Location to Join Teamsters Local 777

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Sunnyside, a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, in River North have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.

"We are thrilled to welcome another Cresco location to Teamsters Local 777," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Dispensary workers are seeing their counterparts at other locations organize with the Teamsters and they want to secure the benefits of a union contract for themselves. We look forward to helping these workers get their first contract and continuing to organize workers in the cannabis industry across Illinois."

The River North dispensary is the sixth location to organize with Local 777. In the fall, Local 777 secured strong first contracts for the five other organized locations in Elmwood Park, South Beloit, Schaumburg, Rockford, and Buffalo Grove, Ill., that contain significant improvements for dispensary workers.

"With all the negative news lately, watching unions win has been incredibly heartening. Getting to be a part of that in my own small way was amazing," said Quinn Shaffer, a wellness advisor at Sunnyside. "It feels good to see things change for the better."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777