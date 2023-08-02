SUNNYSIDE ELMWOOD PARK CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Dispensary is the Fifth Location at Company to Affiliate with Union

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Advisors and other cannabis workers at Sunnyside, a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.

"This is the fifth Cresco location to join our union," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "The more locations we organize, the greater leverage we have during bargaining. We look forward to working with members at all five locations to negotiate agreements that reflect how valuable they are to their employer, patients, and customers."

"We have momentum both in Illinois and nationally because cannabis workers are recognizing that the best opportunity for building a prosperous, long-term career in this craft is through a Teamster contract," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We look forward to getting them a good contract, like we've already done with other multi-state operators in Illinois."

"I support the Teamsters because I want to be able to have one job, and not have to work multiple jobs to survive," said Crystal Hernandez, a Wellness Advisor who voted to join Local 777.

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org/.

