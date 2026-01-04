SunnyWhale Unveils Revolutionary FinWhale Robot Dispenser at CES 2026

Smart Home Innovation Brings Peace of Mind to Pool Owners with Automated Water Quality Management

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a pool that takes care of itself. No more weekend mornings testing water chemistry. No more urgent shocks when you return from vacation. No more worrying whether your children are swimming in safe water. Today, that vision becomes reality as SunnyWhale makes its CES debut, unveiling the FinWhale Robot Dispenser—a smart home solution that transforms pool ownership from a maintenance burden into pure family joy.

FinWhale Robot Dispenser

At CES 2026, SunnyWhale's exhibition, themed "Less Maintenance, More Moments" features immersive demonstrations showing how the FinWhale works as the "guardian" of your pool's water quality.

COMPLETE AUTOMATION: SET IT AND FORGET IT

The FinWhale delivers fully automatic maintenance with continuous water testing and hands-free operation. Its AI-driven dosing algorithm prevents overuse, saves supplies, and maintains optimal 1-4ppm FC levels to prevent algae growth while ensuring safe swimming conditions. Pool owners can leave for a week's vacation and return to crystal-clear water.

SOLAR-POWERED SUSTAINABILITY

Energy-efficient design with solar charging, significantly reducing maintenance frequency and your involvement. Intelligent dosing helps maximize tablet efficiency, lowering costs and waste. The system checks pool conditions and provides alerts, supporting better water quality—particularly for sensitive skin.

REAL-WORLD VALIDATION

Extensive testing across five diverse pool markets—Texas, California, Florida, Nevada, and Arizona—has validated the system's reliability in various weather conditions, usage patterns, and maintenance challenges.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said a SunnyWhale spokesperson. "Users consistently recognize the value of fully automated maintenance that adapts to their specific environment"

THE TRANSFORMATION: FROM BURDEN TO JOY

The FinWhale delivers transformative value across all user segments:

New Pool Owners : Professional-level intelligent care from day one without complex maintenance knowledge.

: Professional-level intelligent care from day one without complex maintenance knowledge. Experienced Pool Owners : Significantly reduced maintenance time and long-term costs, freeing up time for more enjoyable moments.

: Significantly reduced maintenance time and long-term costs, freeing up time for more enjoyable moments. Third-Party Service Users: Enhances collaboration with service pros by providing real-time data transparency .

The product is especially appealing to frequent business travelers, families with children, and hosts who need reliable, worry-free pool maintenance.

LOOKING AHEAD: A NEW APPROACH TO POOL CARE

"We believe intelligent water quality self-maintenance represents an exciting new direction for pool care," the spokesperson continued. "Traditionally, the pool industry has relied on manual labor and outsourced services, which can create barriers for some pool owners. With the FinWhale, we are offering pool owners a new choice—one that enhances collaboration with third-party maintenance services by providing real-time data and complete transparency, enabling both pool owners and maintenance professionals to work together more effectively. Our goal is simple: 'LESS MAINTENANCE, MORE MOMENTS'."

SunnyWhale hopes this approach will make pool ownership more accessible and enjoyable for families seeking a simpler, more automated solution.

THE JOURNEY AHEAD

Q1 2026 – Public Beta Testing: Expanding user base across different regions and pool types.

– Public Beta Testing: Expanding user base across different regions and pool types. Q2 2026 – Pre-Sales Launch: Early adopters can secure units ahead of the official launch.

– Pre-Sales Launch: Early adopters can secure units ahead of the official launch. Q3 2026 – Official Launch: Revolutionary pool maintenance solution available nationwide.

"We're excited to share our vision at CES 2026," the spokesperson concluded. "Each phase brings us closer to making professional pool care accessible to everyone, so families can focus on what matters most—creating memories together."

ABOUT SUNNYWHALE

SunnyWhale is a Bay Area tech company on a mission to bring peace of mind to every family through technology. We believe in 'Less maintenance, More moments.

Starting with the pool, we focus on eliminating tedious and inefficient maintenance, giving families more moments of pure connection and joy.

Our vision is to be the global leader in smart home ecosystems, bringing peace of mind and freedom to more homes and celebrating everyday moments.

