Sunoco LP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Notes of Parkland Corporation

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco") today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced private exchange offers of outstanding Canadian dollar denominated notes (collectively, "PKI CAD Notes") and U.S. dollar denominated notes (collectively, "PKI USD Notes" and, together with the PKI CAD Notes, the "PKI Notes") previously issued by Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") for new notes to be issued by Sunoco (the "New Notes") and cash (collectively, the "Exchange Offers") and related consent solicitations (collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt the Proposed Amendments (as defined below) to the PKI Indentures (as defined below), commenced by Sunoco on October 6, 2025. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 4, 2025.

The below tables reflect that C$1,474,777,000 in aggregate principal amount of the PKI CAD Notes, representing approximately 92.2% of the total outstanding principal amount of the PKI CAD Notes and at least a majority of each series of PKI CAD Notes outstanding, and US$2,579,839,000 in aggregate principal amount of the PKI USD Notes, representing approximately 99.2% of the total outstanding principal amount of the PKI USD Notes and at least a majority of each series of PKI USD Notes outstanding, have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn:

Title of Series of

PKI CAD Notes CUSIP No. Principal Amount Tendered Percentage of Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered 3.875% Senior

Notes due 2026 70137WAJ7 (Unrestricted) 70137WAK4 (Restricted) C$549,406,000 91.6 % 6.000% Senior

Notes due 2028 70137WAB4 (Unrestricted) 70137WAA6 (Restricted) C$380,785,000 95.2 % 4.375% Senior

Notes due 2029 70137WAF5 (Unrestricted) 70137WAE8 (Restricted) C$544,586,000 90.8 %

Total: C$1,474,777,000 92.2 %

Title of Series of

PKI USD Notes CUSIP No. Principal Amount

Tendered Percentage of Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered 5.875% Senior Notes due 2027 70137TAP0 (144A) C71968AB4 (Reg. S) US$498,854,000 99.8 % 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 70137WAG3 (144A) C7196GAA8 (Reg. S) US$789,974,000 98.8 % 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030 70137WAL2 (144A) C7196GAB6 (Reg. S) US$798,252,000 99.8 % 6.625% Senior Notes due 2032 70137WAN8 (144A) C7196GAC4 (Reg. S) US$492,759,000 98.6 %

Total: US$2,579,839,000 99.2 %

As previously announced on October 21, 2025, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 20, 2025, Sunoco received the requisite consents from Eligible Holders (as defined below) of each series of PKI Notes to amend the PKI Notes of each series and related indenture and supplemental indentures under which they were issued (as supplemented, collectively, the "PKI Indentures" and each, a "PKI Indenture").

As previously announced, on October 31, 2025, Sunoco completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Parkland. As a result, Parkland is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunoco.

Parkland is expected to enter into supplemental indentures to the PKI Indentures (collectively, the "PKI Amending Supplemental Indentures") implementing certain proposed amendments to, among other things, eliminate from each PKI Indenture, as it relates to each series of PKI Notes (i) substantially all of the restrictive covenants, (ii) certain of the events which may lead to an "Event of Default," (iii) the financial reporting covenant and (iv) the offer to purchase notes upon a "Change of Control" (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments"). The PKI Amending Supplemental Indentures will be effective upon execution but will only become operative upon the Settlement Date (as defined below) of the applicable Exchange Offer.

PKI Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and that are accepted for exchange will be exchanged for New Notes on the Settlement Date, and the applicable consideration will be paid to the Eligible Holders of such PKI Notes on such date.

Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 20, 2025. Holders may no longer withdraw tendered PKI Notes or revoke consents, except as required by applicable law.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement for the PKI CAD Notes, dated as of October 6, 2025 (the "CAD Exchange Offer Memorandum"), and the confidential exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement for the PKI USD Notes, dated as of October 6, 2025 (the "USD Exchange Offer Memorandum" and together with the CAD Exchange Offer Memorandum, each an "Exchange Offer Memorandum" and collectively, the "Exchange Offer Memoranda"), each as amended by Sunoco's press release dated October 21, 2025. The settlement date of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (the "Settlement Date") is expected to occur on November 7, 2025.

Each series of New Notes will have substantially identical interest rates, interest payment dates, maturity dates and redemption terms as the corresponding series of PKI Notes. The first interest payment on any New Notes will include the accrued and unpaid interest on the PKI Notes tendered in exchange therefor so that a tendering Eligible Holder will receive the same interest payment it would have received had its PKI Notes not been tendered in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations; provided that the amount of accrued and unpaid interest shall only be equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of PKI Notes equal to the aggregate principal amount of New Notes an Eligible Holder receives.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The New Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state or foreign securities laws and no prospectus will be filed under applicable securities laws in any of the provinces or territories of Canada. Accordingly, the New Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws, pursuant to registration or exemption therefrom. The New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Only persons who properly complete and return the eligibility certification (the "Eligibility Letter"), which is available from the Information Agent (as defined below), certifying that they are (i) if such person is located in the United States, a "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("QIBs") or (ii) if such person is located outside of the United States, such person is not a U.S. person and (if a resident in Canada) a "non-U.S. qualified offeree" (such persons, "USD Exchange Eligible Holders") are authorized to receive and review the respective USD Exchange Offer Memorandum. Only USD Exchange Eligible Holders who have completed and returned an Eligibility Letter, available from the Information Agent, are authorized to receive or review the USD Exchange Offer Memorandum or to participate in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations applicable to the PKI USD Notes.

Only (i) QIBs, (ii) non-U.S. persons that are outside of the United States within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act or (iii) non-U.S. persons that are resident in Canada and an "accredited investor" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions) and, in the case of a purchaser resident in Ontario, subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario), without being an individual unless such individual is also a "permitted client" as such term is defined in National Instrument 31-103 – ‎Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (such persons, the "CAD Exchange Eligible Holders" and, together with the USD Exchange Eligible Holders, the "Eligible Holders") are eligible to participate in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations applicable to the PKI CAD Notes.

Holders who desire to obtain a copy of the Eligibility Letter should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and exchange agent for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (the "Information Agent"), at (800) 967-7635 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), at www.dfking.com/parkland or by email at [email protected]. D.F. King & Co., Inc. will also provide copies of the respective Exchange Offer Memorandum to Eligible Holders.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. is the exchange and tabulation agent for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation relating to the PKI CAD Notes, and can be reached at +1(604) 661-9400.

Questions concerning the terms of the Exchange Offers or the Consent Solicitations should be directed to the dealer managers for the Exchange Offers and the solicitation agents for the Consent Solicitations:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor Trading New York, New York 10013 Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106 Toll free: +1 (800) 558-3745 E-mail: [email protected] TD Securities (USA) LLC 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor

New York, New York 10017

Attention: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 827-2842 Toll Free: +1 (866) 584-2096 Email: [email protected]

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made only pursuant to the Exchange Offer Memoranda. The Exchange Offer Memoranda and other documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were distributed only to Eligible Holders. The Exchange Offers were not made to holders of PKI Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. The New Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any securities commission, stock exchange or other similar regulatory authority, nor has any such securities commission, stock exchange or other similar regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Exchange Offer Memoranda.

None of Sunoco, Sunoco's subsidiaries, its and their respective directors or officers, the dealer managers and solicitation agents, the information and exchange agent, the exchange and tabulation agent, any trustee for the New Notes or the PKI Notes, their respective affiliates, or any other person is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender their PKI Notes in the Exchange Offers or deliver consents in the Consent Solicitations.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 32 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean, and Europe. Sunoco's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 160 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements Sunoco's fuel distribution operations, which distribute over 15 billion gallons annually to approximately 11,000 Sunoco and partner-branded retail locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. Sunoco's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law, including without limitation statements regarding the Exchange Offers and the expected Settlement Date. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in Sunoco's Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Sunoco undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

