Sunoco LP Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Updates 2022 Guidance

Reports strong first quarter results including net income of $216 million , Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $191 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) of $142 million

, Adjusted EBITDA of and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted of Increases full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) guidance to between $795 and $835 million to include recently completed transmix processing and terminal acquisition in Huntington, Indiana

guidance to between and to include recently completed transmix processing and terminal acquisition in Commenced commercial operations of greenfield terminal in Brownsville, Texas

Amended and extended $1.5 billion revolving credit facility

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net income was $216 million versus $154 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $191 million compared with $157 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA(1) reflects higher reported fuel margins and volume, the acquisition of nine refined products terminals during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses(3).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $142 million, compared to $108 million a year ago.

The Partnership sold approximately 1.8 billion gallons of fuel in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 1% increase from the first quarter of 2021. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 12.4 cents per gallon for the quarter compared to 10.3 cents per gallon a year ago.

Recent Accomplishments

Completed the acquisition of a transmix processing and terminal facility in Huntington, Indiana from Gladieux Capital Partners, LLC for $190 million plus working capital adjustments. The facility is the largest transmix plant in North America with onsite product storage. The Partnership expects the acquisition to be accretive to unitholders in the first year of ownership and further expand SUN's growing midstream business.

Completed construction and began operations at the Brownsville, Texas terminal. Commercial sales commenced in late March.

Amended and extended $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility size remains at $1.5 billion and includes an accordion feature that provides flexibility to increase the size up to $500 million , subject to additional lender commitments. The facility matures in April 2027 .

Distribution and Coverage

On April 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per unit, or $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on May 19, 2022 to common unitholders of record on May 9, 2022. SUN's current quarter cash coverage was 1.63 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.66 times.

Liquidity and Leverage

At March 31, 2022, SUN had $1.0 billion of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.7 billion. The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $482 million at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.35 times at the end of the first quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the first quarter were $26 million, which included $21 million for growth capital and $5 million for maintenance capital. For the full-year 2022, SUN continues to expect growth capital expenditures of at least $150 million and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $50 million.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant. (3) Operating expenses include general and administrative, other operating, and lease expenses.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent instability in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104

$ 25 Accounts receivable, net 725

526 Receivables from affiliates 13

12 Inventories, net 704

534 Other current assets 478

95 Total current assets 2,024

1,192







Property and equipment 2,572

2,581 Accumulated depreciation (943)

(914) Property and equipment, net 1,629

1,667 Other assets:





Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 9

9 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 517

517 Goodwill 1,568

1,568







Intangible assets 902

902 Accumulated amortization (372)

(360) Intangible assets, net 530

542 Other noncurrent assets 196

188 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 132

132 Total assets $ 6,605

$ 5,815 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 705

$ 515 Accounts payable to affiliates 77

59 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 275

291 Operating lease current liabilities 19

19 Current maturities of long-term debt —

6 Total current liabilities 1,076

890 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 522

521 Revolving line of credit 1,012

581 Long-term debt, net 2,668

2,668 Advances from affiliates 121

126 Deferred tax liability 155

114 Other noncurrent liabilities 107

104 Total liabilities 5,661

5,004 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders

(83,688,670 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

83,670,950 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 944

811 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries

(16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021) —

— Total equity 944

811 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,605

$ 5,815

SUNOCO LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Motor fuel sales $ 5,277

$ 3,363 Non motor fuel sales 90

73 Lease income 35

35 Total revenues 5,402

3,471 Cost of sales and operating expenses:





Cost of sales 4,972

3,120 General and administrative 27

24 Other operating 81

61 Lease expense 16

15 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 47

47 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 5,143

3,267 Operating income 259

204 Other income (expense):





Interest expense, net (41)

(41) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1

1 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(7) Income before income taxes 219

157 Income tax expense 3

3 Net income and comprehensive income $ 216

$ 154







Net income per common unit:





Basic $ 2.35

$ 1.61 Diluted $ 2.32

$ 1.60







Weighted average common units outstanding:





Basic 83,682,902

83,342,828 Diluted 84,729,202

84,141,261







Cash distributions per unit $ 0.8255

$ 0.8255

Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.

The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022



2021

Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total



Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon) Revenues:























Motor fuel sales $ 5,127

$ 150

$ 5,277



$ 3,252

$ 111

$ 3,363 Non motor fuel sales 41

49

90



14

59

73 Lease income 32

3

35



33

2

35 Total revenues $ 5,200

$ 202

$ 5,402



$ 3,299

$ 172

$ 3,471 Gross profit (1):























Motor fuel sales $ 329

$ 10

$ 339



$ 273

$ 8

$ 281 Non motor fuel sales 29

27

56



11

24

35 Lease 32

3

35



33

2

35 Total gross profit $ 390

$ 40

$ 430



$ 317

$ 34

$ 351 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 210

$ 6

$ 216



$ 162

$ (8)

$ 154 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 174

$ 17

$ 191



$ 153

$ 4

$ 157 Operating Data:























Total motor fuel gallons sold







1,769











1,756 Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (3)







12.4 ¢











10.3 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA





Fuel distribution and marketing $ 174

$ 153 All other 17

4 Total Adjusted EBITDA 191

157 Depreciation, amortization and accretion (47)

(47) Interest expense, net (41)

(41) Non-cash unit-based compensation expense (5)

(4) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(7) Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives 9

5 Inventory adjustments 120

100 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1

1 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate (2)

(2) Other non-cash adjustments (7)

(5) Income tax expense (3)

(3) Net income and comprehensive income $ 216

$ 154







Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 191

$ 157 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate (2)

(2) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate 2

2 Cash interest expense (40)

(40) Current income tax benefit (expense) 37

(4) Transaction-related income taxes (5) (42)

— Maintenance capital expenditures (5)

(5) Distributable Cash Flow 141

108 Transaction-related expenses 1

— Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (2) $ 142

$ 108







Distributions to Partners:





Limited Partners $ 69

$ 69 General Partners 18

18 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 87

$ 87 Common Units outstanding - end of period 83.7

83.3 Distribution coverage ratio (4) 1.63x

1.25x

___________________________ (1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because: • Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility; • securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities; • our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and • Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: • they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes; • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and • as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliate. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliate; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliate. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period. (3) Excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (4) The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, divided by distributions expected to be paid to partners of Sunoco LP in respect of such a period. (5) Related to an amended tax return from a previous transaction.

