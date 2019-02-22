Sunoco LP Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

DALLAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco") today announced a private offering of senior notes due 2027 (the "notes") in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million. Sunoco Finance Corp., a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Sunoco, will serve as co-issuer of the notes.

Sunoco intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its existing $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

The offering of the notes has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership that distributes motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. Sunoco's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Cautionary Statement Relevant to Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in Sunoco's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sunoco undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

