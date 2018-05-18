Sunon Honors Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year, 2017

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was recognized with Sunon's Distributor of the Year, 2017 award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Xotchil Castro, Sales, South America and James Brown, President at Sunon and given to Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.

Sunon Presents Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year, 2017 Award

Sunon designs and manufactures a full range of high-performance fans, blowers and coolers. Their fans, blowers and coolers find application in a wide range of industries and products. The company's products are used in many of the world's most popular personal computers, workstations, servers, networking hubs, scanners, printers and more.

Sunon's wide selection of quality axial fans and blowers, which includes DC brushless fans, micro DC blowers, CPU coolers, graphic card coolers and AC fans, is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Sunon products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics





Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunon-honors-digi-key-with-distributor-of-the-year-2017-300651160.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

