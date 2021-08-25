Sunon inks deal to set up production base in Hofusan Industrial Park, Mexico

Established in 1991, Sunon is a global office furniture solution provider that places great importance on manufacturing, R&D, marketing, and customer service with over 4000 employees around the world. Apart from a National Industrial Design Center in Hangzhou, Sunon also established a European R&D Center in Germany. For now, Sunon has obtained more than 1200 global patents and 30 European and American Design Awards. Its domestic sales network has covered both the first-tier and second-tier cities, and its overseas business network has expanded to over 110 countries and regions. Considering that the USA is the largest office furniture-consuming market, Sunon's manufacturing plant in Mexico will greatly bridge the distance between American consumers and Sunon products, prompting it to become a leading office furniture brand in North America.

"Building a factory in Mexico echoes not only with the requirements for rapid development but also with our 'global' manufacturing strategy." - Mr. Ni Liangzheng, Chairman, Sunon. Sunon's entry into Hofusan Industrial Park will promote the process of localization and speed up production and delivery. With years of cooperation with multiple robotic companies, Sunon has made great progress in intelligent production, and the new plant will also be equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technologies and set a benchmark for smart production.

Mr. Wang Licheng, chairman of Holley Group, said in his speech that Hofusan witnessed the cooperation between Holley Group and Futong Group to create a leading industrial hub for the North American market. The industrial park's infrastructure and services have been rapidly improved, which laid a solid foundation for Sunon's plant to go into operation as soon as possible. The alliance between two powers will surely facilitate the industrial up-gradation of the local area and help achieve the common development goals of the two parties.

Sunon plans to build a highly automated and intelligent manufacturing facility. It will cover an area of 130,000 square meters and will focus on the production of panel furniture, chairs, tables, and sofas. Meanwhile, upholding the principle of "globalized mindset and localized operation", Sunon will continuously go hand in hand with its business partners to solve the logistical and supply chain issues faced by customers and make people around the world have easier access to high-quality office furniture products.

