Sunova Capital Introduces Sunova Credit Income Fund I to Support Singapore's SMEs

News provided by

Sunova Capital

18 Oct, 2023, 07:54 ET

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunova Capital Management Pte Ltd, a distinguished registered fund management company operating under the oversight of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), proudly announces the launch of its latest financial instrument - Sunova Credit Income Fund I. This strategic move signifies Sunova Capital Management's commitment to strengthening the financial landscape for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore.

Patrick Lim - CEO of Sunova Capital
Sunova Credit Income Fund I is a pioneering initiative designed to address the specific financing needs of SMEs operating in Singapore's dynamic business environment. By harnessing Sunova Capital Management's expertise and financial acumen, this fund aims to empower SMEs with accessible and flexible financing solutions.

Key Highlights of Sunova Credit Income Fund I:

Tailored for SMEs -- The fund is meticulously structured to cater to the unique requirements of Singapore's SME sector, providing them with a reliable source of capital.

Flexible Financing -- SMEs can access a range of financing options, from working capital support to growth and expansion funding, all customized to suit their specific needs.

Dedicated Expertise -- Sunova Credit Income Fund I is managed by a team of seasoned professionals with a profound understanding of both financial markets and the local SME ecosystem.

Patrick Lim, CEO, and Co-Founder of Sunova Capital Management, commented on the launch, saying, "Sunova Credit Income Fund I underscores our dedication to the success of SMEs in Singapore. We understand the pivotal role SMEs play in the country's economic landscape, and our goal is to provide them with the financial tools they need to thrive."

Sunova Capital Management is no stranger to innovation in the financial sector. The team has over 19 years of experience in SME financing and has always been committed to delivering top-notch financial services.

The launch of Sunova Credit Income Fund I in July this year represents a significant milestone for Sunova Capital Management and a momentous step toward the company's goal of becoming a vital force in Singapore's SME financing arena.

It is important to note that the fund is offered only to accredited investors who meet specific financial criteria.

About Sunova Capital
Sunova Capital Management, a registered fund management company (RFMC) under the regulatory authority of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), specializes in private equity and alternative investments. Established in 2017, the company is recognized for its expertise in these areas and innovative financial solutions.

Patrick Lim
Sunova Capital Management
+65 6535 1815
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sunova Capital

