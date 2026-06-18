Sunparl Releases First ESG Report: Showcasing ZKONG's Smart Retail Innovation and Sustainability Practices

HANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Sunparl Zkong Technology Co., Ltd. officially released its inaugural 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, independently assured by SGS. The report outlines the company's practices and progress in corporate governance, environmental management, product innovation, employee development, responsible supply chain management and global operations, demonstrating how sustainability is being integrated into its long-term business management.

Sunparl & ZKONG Release 2025 ESG Report

According to the report, R&D investment accounted for 8.2% of the company's revenue in 2025, with a primary focus on product development to support industry innovation and sustainable development across the value chain. By the end of the reporting period, its subsidiary ZKONG had served more than 3,000 brands, with its solutions deployed in over 200,000 customer stores.

ZKONG is an important part of Sunparl's multi-scenario low-carbon IoT business and is highlighted in the report as a key example of technology-driven green transformation across industries. Based on low-power e-paper display technologies, IoT capabilities and its SaaS cloud platform, ZKONG has developed low-carbon solutions for retail, warehousing and logistics, office, healthcare and smart factory scenarios. Among these applications, smart retail remains one of ZKONG's most established areas, where its solutions help customers reduce paper and ink consumption, lower resource waste, optimize resource allocation and support more efficient, lower-carbon store operations.

In environmental management, the report states that Sunparl has established an environmental management system and obtained ISO 14001 certification. Since 2017, the company has operated a rooftop solar photovoltaic system on Plant No. 1, reducing the use of conventional energy through self-generation and self-consumption. The company has completed third-party verification of its ESL product carbon footprint in accordance with ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14067, and of its organizational greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with ISO 14064-1.

In governance and compliance, Sunparl has established an ESG governance structure led by the Board of Directors and coordinated by the ESG Committee. Compliance management, risk control, business ethics, information security and intellectual property protection have been integrated into daily operations. ZKONG has obtained ISO 27001 information security management system certification. Its core products have obtained certifications and compliance approvals for key markets such as the United States, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and the Middle East, supporting market access and compliant deployment across regions.

In employee development and social responsibility, Sunparl upholds compliant employment, anti-discrimination and equal opportunity principles, and has established management mechanisms covering employee training, career development and occupational health and safety. During the reporting period, ZKONG jointly established an IoT Technology and Data Security Joint Laboratory with Zhejiang Sci-Tech University to support technical talent development and research commercialization.

Going forward, under its ESG governance system, Sunparl will continue to advance sustainable development practices and, through ZKONG, deepen green product innovation. Together with global customers, agents and industry partners, the company will promote the implementation of multi-scenario low-carbon IoT solutions and help build a lower-carbon, greener and better commercial world.