SunPath to Present Breakthrough Technology to Bring Sunlight Indoors with Fiber Optics at The Benzinga Capital Conference Virtual Deal Room on August 18

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPath is pleased to announce that CEO Joseph DiMasi will be presenting at the Benzinga Capital Conference Virtual Deal Room on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:45 am EDT. DiMasi will reveal how SunPath's patented Sunshine InsideTM platform delivers cold sunlight—adding no heat load to the building—inside agriculture environments by way of skinny fiber-optic cabling that can reach into the canopy.

SunPath's patented collection and fiber optic technologies have been shown to deliver up to 10x the energy of PV solar panels driving LEDs, a breakthrough that has received millions in funding from the US Department of Energy and angel investors. SunPath is one of two companies founded by Joseph DiMasi that have received large federal grants for advanced optical technologies. The companies specialize in the advancement of technologies revolutionizing indoor lighting efficiency with fiber optics.

"Sustainable crop production needs energy-efficient and yield-increasing technologies like SunPath to meet the 21st century challenges of population growth and climate change," said DiMasi. "Our daylight delivery platform solves the energy pain point for high-energy-use markets including building lighting, indoor agriculture, and legal cannabis, while sharing healthy full-spectrum sunlight."

To register for the Conference's Virtual Deal Room and attend the SunPath presentation, please visit: Virtual Networking Pass . Registration includes the 1:1 meeting with DiMasi of SunPath.

With the world's population projected to grow to over 10 billion in just 5 years, Controlled Environment Agriculture holds the promise of addressing the coming unprecedented demand on the food supply through increased crop yield while lowering energy usage and production costs.

It was shown that in a recent pilot conducted at a commercial cultivator, the Sunshine Inside PlatformTM successfully increased cannabis dried flower yield by 60-100% across several strains.

"The cannabis industry has entered its next stage of maturity, and commoditization is placing pressure on cultivators," said Joseph DiMasi, CEO of SunPath. "Our mission is to dramatically improve cannabis manufacturing by piping sunlight directly into the plant canopy so our partners can gain significant increase in yields…and reduce a facility's operating costs and carbon footprint while gaining a significant competitive edge."

In the Virtual Deal Room DiMasi plans to provide an in-depth look into the company's Sunlight as a Service business model, contrasting the limits of the LED lighting and price-performance with the SunPath Sunshine Inside PlatformTM and previewing the next generation SunCatcherTM technological innovation.

SunPath will also announce that with help from their investment banking team at Highway33 Capital Advisory, they will be closing out the remaining $1.5M of the $2.5M SEED round.

About SunPath – SunPath specializes in the advancement of technologies revolutionizing indoor lighting efficiency with fiberoptic daylighting to support a clean energy future. www.SunPathTech.com

Highway33 Capital Advisory – Highway33 is a capital advisory firm for Mergers and Acquisitions, buy-side/sell-side agreements, capital formation, growth and pre-IPO strategies for investors seeking vetted companies in highly regulated markets. For more information contact Highway33 Capital Advisory at 1.800.684.9238 or www.Highway33.com

