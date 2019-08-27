Sunpin Solar Named Top 3 Solar Developer In The U.S. By Solar Power World

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunpin Solar was recently named the #3 Top Solar Developer and the #25 Top Solar Contractor in the United States in Solar Power World's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list. The ranking marks a step up from last year, where the company was named #4 Top Solar Developer and #28 Top Solar Contractor.

Solar Power World recognizes companies who made significant efforts in developing solar energy. With renewable energy and solar development becoming so prominent within the past few years, Sunpin Solar is proud to be ranked #3 on the Top Solar Developers list amongst many other top companies in the United States.

"We are excited to make the Top Solar Contractor list this year," states Tom Li, CEO of Sunpin Solar. "We are diligently working towards completing several more projects in the near future including major projects in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and many other states with acquisition opportunities. Our team is looking forward to providing clean energy to many more communities throughout the country."

Sunpin Solar has many other new developments within the past year, from the recent appointment of Director of Power Marketing, Mark Guzman, to the partnership with the City of Greenville, Illinois, to new developments in Kewanee, Illinois and several other locations. Sunpin has recently moved to a larger corporate office in Irvine Business Complex to accommodate accelerated growth.

About Sunpin Solar

Sunpin Solar is a leading solar energy development company that acquires develops and finances utility-scale solar projects in the US. Headquartered in Irvine California, Sunpin Solar provides solar energy project development expertise with regional offices and personnel in Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, New York, Texas, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Sunpin Solar has established prosperous relationships with corporate energy buyers, landowners, housing authorities, municipalities, electric utilities and financiers. To learn more, visit sunpinsolar.us and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

