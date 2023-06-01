Sunport Power Brings Its Latest Full Black Flexible PV Module Based On MBC2.0 Technology to SNEC 2023

News provided by

Sunport Power

01 Jun, 2023, 22:58 ET

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power Corp., Ltd., a leading photovoltaics (PV) MWT technology researcher and PV products manufacturer, has announced the unveiling of its latest solar innovation, the full black PV Modules based on MBC2.0 technology, which debuted at SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, China from 24th May to 26th May. Metal Back Contact (MBC) 2.0 is an upgraded version of Sunport Power's MWT technology, which has already occupied a competitive position in both of domestic and European markets. This time, at booth W2-310, Sunport Power showcased the full MWT series products including reinforced flexible modules, full black modules, portable panels and customized flexible modules for various scenarios.

The new product launch at the exhibition started with an introduction given by Prof. Martin Green, Chief Scientist of Sunport Power, the Scientia Professor at the University of New South WalesFellow of Australian Academy of Science and Director of Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics. Prof. Martin Green introduced the company's MBC2.0 technology as a big breakthrough in PV technology since it minimizes shading in the front and maximizes exposure to sunlight by moving all electrical contacts to the back, thus, the conversion efficiency of the module is improved significantly.

"The MBC2.0 modules have a promising future worldwide definitely for its stronger performance, better stability and extraordinary appearance. It is Sunport Power's commitment to facilitate the global clean energy utilization through consistent technology innovation." summarized Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power.

During 3 days' exhibition, what attracted mountains of visitors was not only the new product release but also the TUV and CQC certification authorization ceremony. The TUV and CQC certification achievement is an exciting news especially for German clients. "We can see that Sunport Power developed different PV products for different application conditions. We expect to see Sunport's reinforced lightweight flexible modules to be applied in more industrial and commercial rooftops and its hole added customization flexible modules to be hung on balconies and portable panels to appear in people's daily outdoor activities and etc." said one of Sunport Powers' European customers.

"We will bring our new MBC2.0 product and upgraded flexible module product to InterSolar Europe in Munich from 14th to 16th June. Welcome to visit us at booth A1-430 to have a further understanding of our MWT PV module products, which are certified and have access to vast regions around the world. And we have the ambition and ability to serve our customers well in broader solar application scenarios." said Xiaozhong Chen, vice president of Sunport Power.

About Sunport Power

Sunport Power was founded in 2012 in China and is committed to the R&D and manufacturing of MWT solar cells and modules. With more than 266,000 sqm total factory area, Sunport Power has more than 4GW solar cell capacity and 3GW solar module capacity. Product quality has been widely recognized by the global market.

SOURCE Sunport Power

Also from this source

Sunport Power recibe la certificación de productos de módulos PV emitida por ITIC Colombia

Sunport Power TOPCon Cells and Flexible Modules Showcased at SOLAREX Istanbul 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.