Sunport Power Jointly Held the Launch Ceremony of Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper

News provided by

Sunport Power

04 Jul, 2023, 04:59 ET

MUNICH, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, 2023, SUNPORT jointly with TUV NORD, GOODWE, DAS SOLAR and Hondol Material held the launch ceremony of Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper at the Intersolar Europe exhibition. Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power attended the ceremony.

With an increasing PV module market demand coming from old rooftops, curved rooftops, lightweight rooftops, outdoor activities and even moving vehicles, lightweight PV modules have a broader application scenarios. Sunport Power upgraded its existent lightweight module products to increase its product reliability.

Performance Improvement

Featuring 5.7kg weight, only 30% of conventional modules, 2.5mm thickness and 0.5m minimum bending radius, Sunport's flexible modules are perfectly fit for curved roofs and roofs with load-bearing problem. To confront extreme temperature like hail and snow, Sunport use the reinforced polymer material front sheet to improve the local impact resistance performance and overall load resistance performance. In addition, upgraded MWT technology is applied to flexible modules achieve enhanced efficiency, reliability, compatibility and etc. Busbar-free design increases the module efficiency up to 21.8%. Performance warranty are reinsured by LLOYD'S.

"Sunport Power will continuously optimize product technology and processes, and strive to provide more efficient, reliable products together with professional service to our customer." Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power said.

The "Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper" is scheduled to be officially released at the end of July this year, which will help company improve the product quality and process level of lightweight modules, fill the gap in testing and certification of lightweight modules, help consumers more conveniently and quickly choose lightweight modules.

SOURCE Sunport Power

Also from this source

Sunport Power's Lightweight Flexible PV Module Receive TUV Certification at Intersolar Europe 2023

Sunport Power Brings Its Latest Full Black Flexible PV Module Based On MBC2.0 Technology to SNEC 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.