SunPower Announces Chief Legal Officer

"For the past 14 years, Ken has had a significant role in all our transactions – small and large – that have helped to shape the SunPower we are today," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board. "I appreciate and am indebted to Ken for his commitment to the company and his many contributions."

MacPherson, who joins SunPower on April 19, most recently served as senior vice president, chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary at Quantum Corporation (NASDQ:QMCO). Prior to Quantum, she was chief compliance officer at Marvell Semiconductor and before that, spent 12 years at Seagate Technology where she served in a number of progressive roles, culminating in senior vice president and general counsel.

"Regan has a wide-breadth of corporate legal and business expertise that will be of great benefit to SunPower, especially as we enter a new era of energy solutions and services for our customers," Werner said. "Our executive leadership team will also benefit from a diverse voice and perspective."

"I'm pleased to join SunPower, especially as it continues to focus on bringing solar, storage and services to more consumers across the U.S.," said Regan MacPherson, newly-named SunPower executive vice president and chief legal officer. "This opportunity perfectly blends my legal experience with my passion for renewables and being able to touch society in impactful ways."

MacPherson earned her law degree from Southwestern Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from San Francisco State University.

